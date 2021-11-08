UNC Rivals250 RB commit Omarion Hampton is excited for life in Chapel Hill

Hampton's production over his high school career is even more impressive when you consider he broke his ankle five games into his junior season. For now, Hampton is focused on winning a state championship but he is very excited about his future in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina commit Omarion Hampton has been a work horse throughout his career at Clayton (N.C.) Cleveland. The Rivals250 running back has piled up about 5,000 rushing yards, averaging more than 10 yards per carry, and scored 88 touchdowns in his career. Hampton isn't done yet either. The undefeated Rams won their first round playoff game on Friday night, keeping their state championship hopes alive.

"I feel like we're looking good since we got Zach (Rice), we got Travis (Shaw), and we got a bunch of other people," Hampton said. "We got (George) Pettaway too and we're going to be really good. We talk about how we're going to practice. I'm just excited for it.

"I'm super excited," he said. "I'm excited for what we're going to do. I know we got everything planned out. We're just going to work from there and I'm excited to get started.

"I feel like UNC looks really good," said Hampton. "I feel like they can get everything straight. They've been practicing hard and the coaches have been telling me about it. I know I'm ready to get started because I feel like our class is going to change everything.

"I'm most definitely trying to get (Andre Greene Jr.) over," he said. "I talk with him when he's on visits. I tell him that this is the the place to be. They treat you like it's home every time I go there. I know they'd do it the same for him because they do for everybody."