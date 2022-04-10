North Carolina was 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC after a terrible week in getting blown out at Miami and Wake Forest in January, but the Tar Heels went 17-4 the rest of the way and nearly won the national championship.

Carolina finished 29-10 after falling to Kansas in the NCAA title game, and racked up quite a few impressive wins over the last six weeks of the season. So, with that, here are UNC’s ten best wins of the 2021-22 season:

Note: In narrowing down the list of Carolina’s best wins, we didn’t rely only on how the Tar Heels played, the importance of some wins, especially when they occurred and the value of what those wins did for the team’s growth were also factored. So, with that said, we narrowed the list to 14 games. All are noted below, but only 10 made the actual final cut.