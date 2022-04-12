North Carolina’s basketball season ended more than a week ago after following the Tar Heels’ loss to Kansas in the national championship game in New Orleans.

UNC finished the season 29-10 but was 17-4 over its final 21 games, with one of the losses at home to Duke, another to Virginia Tech the day before it won the ACC Tournament, and then to the Jayhawks in the title game.

There was no shortage of amazing performances by individual Tar Heels on the season, including the win at Duke on March 5, when four different Heels scored 20 or more points each for the first time in program history.