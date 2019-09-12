Here is UNC's confernece schedule for this season:

The ACC has moved to a 20-game conference basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season, and Thursday night released the full league slate for the upcoming season.

*UNC has home-and-home series with Duke, Virginia, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Notre Dame and face the rest of the league’s eight teams once each.

*Four of UNC’s first five ACC games are at home, including three straight games to start the new year.

*The Tar Heels two different times play three league games over a five-day period: Jan. 22 (at Virginia Tech), Jan. 25 (Miami) and Jan. 27 (at N.C. State), PLUS Feb. 15 (Virginia), Feb. 17 (at Notre Dame) and Feb. 22 (at Louisville).

*Both Duke games will be played on Saturdays and the first one has been moved up about a week from when the first meeting between the rivals has been played the last few years.

*The two games versus Pitt will happen over a 10-day stretch while the two games versus Notre Dame will span of 103 days.

*Regarding the full schedule including non-ACC games, the Tar Heels will play in nine different states (NC, VA, FL, NY, IN, KY, PA, WA & NV) and two countries (USA & Bahamas).



