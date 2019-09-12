News More News
UNC's 20-Game ACC Slate Released

The ACC has released the full confernce basketball schedyle for this upcoming season and here is UNC's. (Jenna Miller, THI)
The ACC has moved to a 20-game conference basketball schedule for the 2019-20 season, and Thursday night released the full league slate for the upcoming season.

Here is UNC's confernece schedule for this season:

Nov. 6 – Notre Dame (ACCN)

Dec. 6 or 7 – at Virginia (ACCN)

Jan. 4 – Georgia Tech (ACCN)

Jan. 8 – Pittsburgh (ACCN)

Jan. 11 – Clemson

Jan. 18 – at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

Jan. 22 – at Virginia Tech (ACCN)

Jan. 25 – Miami (ESPN)

Jan. 27 – at N.C. State (ESPN)

Feb. 1 – Boston College (ACCN)

Feb. 3 – at Florida State (ESPN)

Feb. 8 – Duke (ESPN)

Feb. 11 – at Wake Forest (ACCN)

Feb. 15 – Virginia (ESPN)

Feb. 17 – at Notre Dame

Feb. 22 – at Louisville (ESPN)

Feb. 25 – N.C. State (ESPN)

Feb. 29 – at Syracuse (ESPN)

Mar. 3 – Wake Forest (ESPN)

Mar. 7 – at Duke (ESPN)\


Notes

*UNC has home-and-home series with Duke, Virginia, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Notre Dame and face the rest of the league’s eight teams once each.

*Four of UNC’s first five ACC games are at home, including three straight games to start the new year.

*The Tar Heels two different times play three league games over a five-day period: Jan. 22 (at Virginia Tech), Jan. 25 (Miami) and Jan. 27 (at N.C. State), PLUS Feb. 15 (Virginia), Feb. 17 (at Notre Dame) and Feb. 22 (at Louisville).

*Both Duke games will be played on Saturdays and the first one has been moved up about a week from when the first meeting between the rivals has been played the last few years.

*The two games versus Pitt will happen over a 10-day stretch while the two games versus Notre Dame will span of 103 days.

*Regarding the full schedule including non-ACC games, the Tar Heels will play in nine different states (NC, VA, FL, NY, IN, KY, PA, WA & NV) and two countries (USA & Bahamas).


UNC's Full 2019-20 Schedule


*Image courtesy of goheels.com

