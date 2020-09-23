TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's 2020-21 Basketball Roster Released

CHAPEL HILL—A combination of nine returners and seven newcomers form North Carolina's 2020-21 preseason roster, released this week by the Tar Heels.

A trio of returning starters head the lineup, led by senior forward Garrison Brooks, who averaged 16.8 points and a team-high 8.5 rebounds per game last year. Brooks earned second-team All-ACC honors and was voted the ACC's Most Improved Player. He led the ACC in scoring in conference play at 18.8 points per game and was second in rebounding (9.0) and field goal percentage (.535).

Sophomore big man Armando Bacot and junior guard Leaky Black also return to head coach Roy Williams’ starting lineup, as do reserves Andrew Platek, Walker Miller, K.J. Smith and Ryan McAdoo.

A pair of Tar Heels will return from injury, both of whom redshirted the 2019-20 season. Big man Sterling Manley will be a redshirt junior and guard Anthony Harris will be a redshirt freshman in 2020-21 after both players missed last season with knee injuries.

Joining Harris in the freshman class will be a seven-man group of true freshmen that includes four guards and three forwards. Four incoming Tar Heels were named to the McDonald's All-American Team, including guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis and big men Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharp.

Other newcomers this year include guards Puff Johnson, Kerwin Walton and Creighton Lebo. Johnson is the younger brother of former Carolina guard Cameron Johnson, who earned first-team All-ACC honors and was an NBA Lottery Pick in 2019. Lebo is an invited walk-on and the son of former UNC guard and longtime coach Jeff Lebo.

The Tar Heels have begun limited preseason workouts and conditioning in advance of the official start of full team practices on October 14. The NCAA recently announced teams may begin their 2020-21 seasons on November 25.

*Link to UNC's roster