CHAPEL HILL – Carolina football will play six home games, five road games and a neutral-site game as the ACC has announced the schedule for 2020. The Tar Heels will open on the road with two tough non-conference match-ups. UNC will head to Orlando to play UCF on Friday, Sept. 4. That game will air on ESPN. The Heels will then travel to Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 12 to face Auburn as part of the Chik-fil-A Kickoff Game series. Carolina’s first home game of the season comes on Saturday, Sept. 19, when it hosts FCS national runner-up James Madison. The Heels first ACC clash will come the following week when they host Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26. October is filled with ACC opponents as UNC finishes up a stretch of eight straight games to open the season. Carolina will travel to Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 3 followed by a home game with Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 10. The Tar Heels will finish off the month with back-to-back road games at Duke on Saturday, Oct. 17 and at Miami on Saturday, Oct. 24. Following an open date over Halloween, UNC will welcome UConn to Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7 before hosting Pitt on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Heels final road game of the season comes on Saturday, Nov. 21 when they head north to take on Boston College. Carolina will close the season against N.C. State on Friday, Nov. 27.

2020 Schedule Friday, Sept. 4: at UCF Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Auburn (Atlanta) Saturday, Sept. 19: vs. James Madison Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Georgia Tech Saturday, Oct. 3: at Virginia Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech Saturday, Oct. 17: at Duke Saturday, Oct. 24: at Miami Saturday, Nov. 7: vs. UConn Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Pitt Saturday, Nov. 21: at Boston College Friday, Nov. 27: vs. N.C. State



Mack Brown Says:

"We do not like playing on Friday nights because Friday night is for high school football, and we’ve always believed that. North Carolina high school football is at the top of our list when it comes to things that are important to us. We really don’t like being in a position where we could take away from the great coaches and players in our state because they’re our lifeblood and deserve to have the spotlight on Friday nights. "As most know by now, the schedule is out of our control. Our TV partners dictate these types of things, so we’ll do what we’re told, but we would rather Friday night be sacred for high schools. We have requested that our TV partners and the conference make our Friday game after Thanksgiving an afternoon game to avoid going head-to-head with the high school games. "Hopefully, that is something they will accommodate, because it’s important, especially on a weekend where there will be playoff games taking place."



