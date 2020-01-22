UNC's 2020 Complete Football Schedule Released
CHAPEL HILL – Carolina football will play six home games, five road games and a neutral-site game as the ACC has announced the schedule for 2020.
The Tar Heels will open on the road with two tough non-conference match-ups. UNC will head to Orlando to play UCF on Friday, Sept. 4. That game will air on ESPN. The Heels will then travel to Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 12 to face Auburn as part of the Chik-fil-A Kickoff Game series.
Carolina’s first home game of the season comes on Saturday, Sept. 19, when it hosts FCS national runner-up James Madison. The Heels first ACC clash will come the following week when they host Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 26.
October is filled with ACC opponents as UNC finishes up a stretch of eight straight games to open the season. Carolina will travel to Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 3 followed by a home game with Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 10. The Tar Heels will finish off the month with back-to-back road games at Duke on Saturday, Oct. 17 and at Miami on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Following an open date over Halloween, UNC will welcome UConn to Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7 before hosting Pitt on Saturday, Nov. 14. The Heels final road game of the season comes on Saturday, Nov. 21 when they head north to take on Boston College. Carolina will close the season against N.C. State on Friday, Nov. 27.
2020 Schedule
Friday, Sept. 4: at UCF
Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Auburn (Atlanta)
Saturday, Sept. 19: vs. James Madison
Saturday, Sept. 26: vs. Georgia Tech
Saturday, Oct. 3: at Virginia
Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Virginia Tech
Saturday, Oct. 17: at Duke
Saturday, Oct. 24: at Miami
Saturday, Nov. 7: vs. UConn
Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Pitt
Saturday, Nov. 21: at Boston College
Friday, Nov. 27: vs. N.C. State
Mack Brown Says:
"We do not like playing on Friday nights because Friday night is for high school football, and we’ve always believed that. North Carolina high school football is at the top of our list when it comes to things that are important to us. We really don’t like being in a position where we could take away from the great coaches and players in our state because they’re our lifeblood and deserve to have the spotlight on Friday nights.
"As most know by now, the schedule is out of our control. Our TV partners dictate these types of things, so we’ll do what we’re told, but we would rather Friday night be sacred for high schools. We have requested that our TV partners and the conference make our Friday game after Thanksgiving an afternoon game to avoid going head-to-head with the high school games.
"Hopefully, that is something they will accommodate, because it’s important, especially on a weekend where there will be playoff games taking place."
THI's Take
The first thing that jumps out is the Tar Heels play eight games before getting an open date and three of the four games in October are on the road against ACC foes. Also in October, Carolina faces UVA and Virginia Tech on consecutive weekends, so while September could be crucial in the Tar Heels developing a national movement, October will be vital in their quest to winning to Coastal Division.
Closing the season at BC in frigid Boston and then a short week before hosting N.C. State the day after Thanksgiving is a more challenging way to end the season than what the Heels have experienced the last few years. But it’s better than playing an FCS team the week before facing State.
In all, this is a tough schedule but a manageable one for a program intent on taking the next step after finishing 7-6 with the losses by a combined 24 points. UNC has the talent, structure and should have the depth to get through and push for a Coastal title and possible top 25 ranking by the conclusion of the regular season.
*Note: Part of this report is courtesy of UNC Athletics.