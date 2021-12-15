UNC's 2022 Signed Football Class Officially Released

CHAPEL HILL - The University of North Carolina football program signed 17 newcomers, including eight early enrollees, on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. Currently ranked as the No. 8 class in the country, Carolina’s group includes two five stars, nine four stars and six three stars according to the 247Sports Composite. The 17- man class is the second-smallest of the Top 10 teams and its 91.70 per player average rating on the Composite ranks sixth nationally. The well-rounded class covers all position groups except tight end and is split evenly by sides of the ball with eight members playing offense and nine on defense. The group represents seven states including seven players from Virginia, four from North Carolina, two from Georgia and one each from Alabama, Illinois, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. Behind Carolina’s recruiting philosophy, which focuses on the region from Virginia to Atlanta, the Tar Heels signed 14 of its 17 players from that footprint. The Heels took advantage of a talented group of players in Virginia, signing five of the state’s top eight players and seven of the top 18, including the state’s top player in five star OL Zach Rice. Carolina also secured its four in-state targets, all ranked in the top eight in North Carolina, including the state’s top player in five star DL Travis Shaw. With the signings of Rice and Shaw, Carolina has landed five of the program’s 10 highest-rated recruits all time over the last three classes. That pair joins five stars Desmond Evans, Tony Grimes and Keeshawn Silver. In addition to Rice, Carolina went into Virginia and snagged four stars WR Andre Greene Jr., RB George Pettaway, WR Doc Chapman, and DB Tayon Holloway, and three stars OLB Bryson Jennings and OL Trevyon Green. Joining Shaw from North Carolina are four stars RB Omarion Hampton, OLB Malaki Hamrick, and OLB Beau Atkinson. The Tar Heels remained in their recruiting footprint to bring in Georgia natives four-star DB Marcus Allen and three-star DB Will Hardy, and three-star LB Deuce Caldwell out of South Carolina. They stepped out of the footprint to secure the signatures of four-star LB Sebastian Cheeks from Illinois, three-star QB Conner Harrell from Alabama, and three-star OL Justin Kanyuk from Pennsylvania. As a whole, the Carolina signing class includes five players invited to the Under Armour All-America game and two to the All-American Bowl. The group also includes three state Gatorade Players of the Year and 15 players who earned all-state honors. Carolina secured a trip to its third consecutive bowl game in 2021, which is the first time that has happened at UNC since 2016. The Heels will face South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte.

Marcus Allen, 4-Star CB, Marietta, GA

A four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 264th best player, the 31st-ranked corner[1]back and the No. 24 player in Georgia in the 247Sports Composite • Tabbed as the nation’s 201st-best player, the 23rd-ranked cornerback and the No. 23 player in the state by ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Ranked as the nation’s 36th-best cornerback and No. 32 player in the state by Rivals • Listed as the nation’s 315th-best player, the No. 34 cornerback and the No. 30 player in the state by On3 • A three[1]time all-state, three-time all-region, and three-time all-county performer • An Atlanta Touchdown Club all-state honoree • A three-time member of the Cobb County Dynamite Dozen • A team captain and member of the leadership council • Posted 107 tackles, four INTs, 25 PBU, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over his final two prep seasons • Tallied 47 tackles, two INTs, 17 PBU, a forced fumble and four fumble recoveries as a senior • Also added 15 receptions for 405 yards and six TDs enroute to 532 all-purpose yards and seven TDs • Collected 60 tackles, two TFL, two INTs, eight PBU, two fumble recoveries and blocked two field goals as a junior • Coached by Daniel Brunner Personal: Son of Chinita and Derrik Allen • Served as Youth Chair for Cobb County Commission[1]er Jericka Richards • Father, Derrik, was a team captain for the West Point basketball team • Mom, Chinita, is the President of the Georgia Federation of Democratic Women • Brother, Derrik, plays defensive back at Georgia Tech • Birthday is April 27.

Beau Atkinson, 4-Star OLB/DE, Raleigh, NC

An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 286th[1]best player, the No. 18 edge and No. 7 player in North Carolina in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s 141st-best player, the No. 8 strongside defensive end and the No. 4 player in the state by Rivals • Tabbed the No. 53 defensive end and No. 19 player in the state according to ESPN • Listed as the nation’s 330th-best player, the No. 24 edge and the No. 11 player in the state by On3 • A two-time all-state and two-time all-conference performer • Tabbed the CAP-7 Player of the Year as a junior • A Carolina Bowl and Shrine Bowl honoree • A team captain • Tallied 163 tackles, 22 sacks, 53.5 TFL and nine PBU over his three prep seasons • Posted 71 tackles, eight sacks, 22 TFL and three PBU as a senior, helping Leesville Road to a 10-3 record and the fourth round of the state playoffs • Collected 34 tackles, five sacks and 13 TFL in a seven-game shortened season as a junior • Added 58 tackles, nine sacks and 18.5 TFL as a sophomore • Led Leesville Road to a 13-1 record and the state finals • Also played lacrosse for three seasons as a defender • Coached by Ben Kolstad. Personal: Son of Erika and Christopher Atkinson • Mother, Erika, played volleyball at UConn • Father, Christopher, played football at UConn • A four-year member of the A/B Honor Roll • Birthday is June 16.

Deuce Caldwell, 3-Star LB, Mauldin, SC

A three-star prospect listed as the nation’s 78th-best linebacker and the No. 11 player in South Carolina in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s No. 46 outside linebacker and the No. 7 player in the state by ESPN • Tabbed as No. 9 player in the state according to Rivals • Listed as the nation’s No. 64 linebacker and the No. 7 player in the state by On3 • An SCFCA 5A all-state team selection • A North-South Game (Touch[1]stone Energy Bowl) and Shrine Bowl selection • A team captain • Claimed linebacker MVP honors at the UA All-American Charlotte camp • Tallied 151 tackles, four sacks, 15 TFL, four INTs and 11 PBU during his three[1]year prep career • Also posted 10 rushing TDs and two receiving TDs on offense • Collected 54 tackles, three sacks, seven TFL and four PBU in his seven-game senior season • Notched 38 tackles, a sack, four TFL and two PBU in six games as a junior • Added 59 tackles, four TFL, four INT and five PBU as a sophomore • Also played basketball for Legacy Early College, where he attended school • Played football for Mauldin because Legacy doesn’t field a football team • Coached by Sayre Nesmith Personal: Son of Alisa and Randy Caldwell • Birthday is Oct. 3

Tychaun Chapman, 3-Star WR, Virginia Beach, BA

An four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 172nd-best player, the No. 24 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite • Tabbed as the nation’s 55th-best player, the No. 5 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in the state by ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Ranked as the nation’s No. 15 all-purpose back and the No. 15 player in the state according to Rivals • Listed as the nation’s 136th-best play[1]er, the No. 26 wide receiver and the No. 4 player in the state by On3 • Invited to the Under Armour All-American game • A two-time All-Tide[1]water selection • A two-time team captain • Transferred to Landstown before his senior season but decided not to play • Was named the top player in the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press Top 50 prior to his senior year • Posted 32 receptions for 613 yards and three TDs, while rushing for 254 yards and three TDs in an eight-game shortened season as a junior • Earned second-team All-Tidewater honors for his performance • Tallied 1,300 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs as a sophomore • Claimed third-team All-Tidewater recognition and second-team all-region 5A • Also a track standout who clocked 7.02 and 6.42 in the indoor 60m and 55m, respectively • Coached by James Yeager. Personal: Son of Jamia Chapman and Toby Williams • Birthday is July 5

Sebastian Cheeks, 4-Star LB, Evanton, IL

An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 142nd[1]best player, the No. 14 linebacker and the No. 5 player in Illinois in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s 119th-best player, the No. 10 outside linebacker and the No. 3 player in the state according to Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s 159th-best player, the No. 17 outside linebacker and the No. 5 player in the state according to ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Listed as the nation’s 113th-best player, the No. 10 linebacker and the No. 3 player in the state by On3 • Was invited to play in the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl • Also an Academic All-American • Was a team captain • Notched three INT returns for TDs during his career • A two-way player who accumulated 2,145 rushing yards and 22 TDs • Posted 72 tackles, including 48 solo stops, as a senior • Ranked fourth on his team in tackles during a shortened six-game season as a junior • Recorded two INT returns for TDs in his prep debut as a sophomore but played in just four games due to injury • Also competed in track and field • Coached by Mike Burzawa. Personal: Son of Rebecca and Darryl • Father, Darryl, wrestled at Illinois • Older brother, Gabriel, runs track at West Texas A&M • A member of the High Honor Roll • Birthday is Feb. 6.

Trevyon Green, 3-Star OT, Chester, VA

An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect listed as the nation’s No. 57 offensive tackle and the No. 19 player in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the No. 56 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 17 player in the state by Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s No. 30 offensive guard and the No. 20 player in the state according to ESPN • Listed as the nation’s No. 46 offensive tackle and the No. 16 player in the state by On3 • A first-team all-state and two-time all-metro performer • Claimed first-team all-metro honors as a senior • Was a second-team all-metro performer as a sophomore • Tabbed first-team all-state as a sophomore • Served as a team captain • Coached by Charles Scott Personal: Son of Tennille Green and Timothy Pegram • A member of the National Honor Society and the A/B Honor Roll • Was born in Landstuhl, Germany • Birthday is July 2

Andre Greene, 4-Star WR, Richmond, VA

A four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 61st-best player, the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s 36th-best player, the No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in the state according to Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s 100th[1]best player, the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 5 player in the state according to ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Listed as the nation’s 88th[1]best player, the No. 11 wide receiver and the No. 3 player in the state by On3 • Invited to the Under Armour All-American game, the All-American Bowl and the Polynesian Bowl • Was a team captain • Tallied 85 catches for 1,456 yards and at least 17 TDs during his prep career • Led his team to its first undefeated regular season, catching 42 passes for 833 yards and 15 TDs as a senior • Also made three INTs, returning one for a TD, on defense • Earned All-Prep League Player of the Year honors • Posted 12 receptions for 234 yards and two TDs in an abbreviated three-game season as a junior • Racked up 31 catches for 600 yards as a sophomore • Helped St. Christopher’s to a 10-2 record and the state finals • Also played basketball for four years and ran track as a freshman • Coached by Lance Clelland. Personal: Son of Alexis Brown and Andre Greene Sr. • Birthday is Oct. 5

Omarion Hampton. 4-Star RB, Cleveland, NC

A four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 148th-best player, the No. 12 running back and the No. 3 player in North Carolina in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s 130th-best player, the No. 8 running back and the No. 3 player in the state according to Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s 180th[1]best player, the No. 15 running back and the No. 3 player in the state according to ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Listed as the nation’s 162nd-best player, the No. 11 running back and the No. 3 player in the state by On3 • Named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year • Tabbed The Charlotte Observer’s Mr. Football for North Carolina • A two-time MaxPreps Player of the Year • A two-time all-state selection • A two-time all-conference player of the year • A two-time academic all-conference honoree • A team captain • Rushed for 5,370 yards and 88 TDs during his prep career • Averaged 10.4 yards per carry and 127.8 yards per game • Also caught 28 passes for 503 yards and eight TDs • Posted 1,948 yards and 39 TDs on 161 carries (12.1 ypc) as a senior • Notched 685 yards and 13 TDs in five games as a junior • Tallied 2,402 yards and 35 TDs on 250 carries (9.6 ypc) as a sophomore • Added 335 rushing yards and 11 TDs as a freshman • Also competed in basketball and track and field • Coached by Scott Riley Personal: Son of Leslie Hampton and Cory Chappell • Brother, Jamal, played CB at Chowan University and is now a musician • Cousin, Giorgio Lowrance, played wide receiver at North Carolina A&T • Birthday is March 16.

Malaki Hamrick, 4-Star LB, Shelby, NC

An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 163rd-best player, the No. 13 linebacker and the No. 4 player in North Carolina in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s 161st best player, the No. 12 outside linebacker and the No. 5 player in the state by Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s 237th-best player, the No. 23 outside linebacker and the No. 6 player in the state according to ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Listed as the nation’s 172nd-best player, the No. 14 linebacker and the No. 4 play[1]er in the state by On3 • A two-time all-state selection • A three-time state champion and two-time championship game MVP • A team captain • Posted 397 tackles, 51.5 sacks and 110 TFL over his four-year prep career • Set the all-time sack record at Shelby • Tallied 132 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 39 TFL and two forced fumbles as a senior • Earned defensive MVP honors in the state championship game • Notched 73 tackles, five sacks, 15 TFL and three PBU in eight games as a junior • Notched 129 tackles, 19 sacks, 39 TFL, an INT, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks as a sophomore • Claimed first-team sophomore All-America honors • Notched 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four TFL to earn defensive MVP honors in the state title game • Added 63 tackles, eight sacks, 17 TFL and forced fumble as a freshman • Also played basketball and participated in track and field • Coached by Mike Wilbanks Personal: Son of Latoya Williams and Montral Hamrick • Birthday is April 29

Will Hardy, 3-Star Safety, Norcross, GA

A three-star prospect listed as the nation’s No. 58 athlete and the No. 84 player in Georgia in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s No. 46 safe[1]ty and the No. 55 player in the state by Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s No. 59 safety and the No. 95 player in the state according to ESPN • Listed as the nation’s No. 73 linebacker and the No. 70 player in the state by On3 • Posted 174 tackles, 14 TFL, 10 INTs, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three blocked kicks over his final two prep seasons • Also caught 77 passes for 1,095 yards and 15 TDs • A two-time all-state selection • A team captain • Collected 133 tackles, 14 TFL, eight INTs, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three blocked kicks as a senior • His eight INTs led the state of Georgia • Caught 40 passes for 707 yards and seven TDs • Also scored TDs via rush, fumble return and INT return for 10 total TDs • Earned Georgia Public Broadcasting all-state honors • Tabbed the 5-AAA Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-region • Posted 41 tackles, two INTs and a fumble recovery as a junior • Added 37 receptions for 388 yards and eight TDs • Earned all-state and all-region honors at wide receiver • Coached by his father Tim Hardy Personal: Son of Lindsey and Tim Hardy • Father, Tim, was an All-American QB at Wheaton College • Brother, Jackson, plays QB at Richmond • Grandfather, Tom Jr., was an All-American offensive lineman at Georgia • Great grandfather, Tom Sr., was an All-American at Georgia and an All-Pro with the Green Bay Packers • Great-great grandfather, Reid, played at Mercer • Birthday is Dec. 14.

Conner Harrell, 3-Star QB, Alabaster, AL

An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect listed as the nation’s No. 42 quarterback and the No. 29 player in Alabama in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s No. 10 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 27 player in the state by Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s No. 23 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 35 player in the state according to ESPN • Listed as the Nation’s No. 30 quarterback and the No. 24 player in the state by On3 • Tabbed the Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A Back of the Year • A first-team all-state and all-county selection • A two-time state champion • A team captain • Completed 371-of-515 passes (72%) for 6,100 yards and 81 TDs with only six INTs over his final two prep seasons • Also rushed for 680 yards and nine TDs • Went 24-1 as the starting QB • Posted 2,532 yards and 39 TDs on 142-203 (70%) passing as a senior • Led Thompson to a 13-1 record and the state championship • Notched 3,568 passing yards and 42 TDs on 229-of-312 (73.4%) as a junior • Led Thompson to a 14-0 record and a state title • Named Alabama’s Gatorade Player of the Year • Coached by Mark Freeman Personal: Son of Yolanda and Marvin Harrell • Brother, Tyler, played at Delta St. and brother, Kyle, played at UAB • Valedictorian of his high school class • A member of the National Honor Society and the Mu Alpha Theta math hon[1]or society • Birthday is Sept. 9.

Tayon Holloway, 4-Star DB, Virginia Beach, VA

A four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 188th-best player, the No. 24 cornerback and the No. 8 player in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s 208th-best player, the No. 23 cornerback and the No. 6 player in the state according to Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s 233rd-best player, the No. 29 cornerback and the No. 10 player in the state according to ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Listed as the nation’s 200th-best player, the No. 25 cornerback and the No. 7 play[1]er in the state by On3 • A team captain • Tallied 46 receptions for 959 yards and 17 TDs as a senior • Earned first-team All-Beach District honors at both wide receiver and defensive back • Posted over 800 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs during a five-game junior season • Named Beach District Player of the Year and first-team All-Tidewater • Named first-team all-district at both wide receiver and defensive back • Caught 69 passes for 814 yards as a sophomore • Claimed honorable mention all-state and second-team All-Beach District honors • Coached by Brandon Williams Personal: Son of Tonya and Donte Edwards • Birthday is Feb. 17.

Bryson Jennings, 4-Star DE, Midlothian, VA

A three-star prospect listed as the nation’s No. 26 edge and the No. 13 player in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as a four-star, the nation’s 23rd-best strongside defensive end and the No. 10 player in the state according to Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s No. 58 defensive end and the No. 17 player in the state according to ESPN • Listed as the nation’s No. 36 edge and the No. 13 player in the state by On3 • Earned all-state honors at defensive end • A two-time first-team all-region and two-time all-metro selection • A team captain • Tallied 229 tackles and 50 sacks during his prep career • Posted 56 tackles and 10 sacks in sev[1]en games as a senior • Notched 40 tackles, six sacks and 10 TFL in four games as a junior • Collected 68 tackles and 24 sacks as a sophomore • Added 65 tackles and 10 sacks as a freshman • Also played center on the basketball team and participated in track and field • Was a regional final[1]ist in the shot put • Coached by his father Bryan Jennings Personal: Son of Pamela and Bryan Jennings • Father, Bryan, played at Virginia Tech and in the NFL with the Patriots and Chargers • Uncles, Butch and Ra[1]shad, played at Liberty and in the NFL • A member of the A/B Honor Roll • Birthday is Aug. 4.

Justin Kanyuk, 3-Star OL, Bethlehem, PA

A three-star prospect listed as the nation’s No. 92 offensive tackle and the No. 23 player in Pennsylvania in the 247Sports Composite • Tabbed the nation’s No. 84 offensive tackle and the No. 19 player in the state according to ESPN • Ranked as the No. 29 player in the state according to Rivals • Listed as the nation’s No. 94 inside offensive lineman and the No. 25 player in the state by On3 • A two-time all-state and EPC All-Conference performer • Also earned Eastern PA first-team honors • Helped Bethlehem Catholic to a state semifinals appearance, a district championship and two other district finals appearances • Was a team captain • Earned the Dr. Michael & Richard Chaffier Award for most outstanding lineman • Also was the academic player of the year • Also played two years of basketball and three years of baseball • Coached by Kyle Haas. Personal: Son of Lisa and Jon Kanyuk • Mother, Lisa, played basketball at Pittsburgh • Brother, Jacob, played football at Moravian University • A member of the National Honor Society • Earned High Honors all four years • Was also a Hawk Ambassador, a Key Club member, a Chess Club member and the first-place winner on National History Day • Birthday is Nov. 10.

George Pettaway, 4-Star RB, Suffolk, VA

An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 107th[1]best player, the No. 8 running back and the No. 4 player in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s 112th-best player, the No. 6 running back and the No. 4 player in the state by Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s 105th-best player, the No. 8 running back and the No. 6 player in the state according to ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Listed as the nation’s 146th-best player, the No. 10 running back and the No. 5 player in the state by On3 • Invited to the Under Armour All-American Game • Nominated for the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year award • A three-time VISAA Division II all-state, All-TCIS and All-757 honoree • A team captain • Posted 2,913 yards and 46 TDs on 217 carries (13.4 ypc) and caught 47 passes for 880 yards (18.7 ypr) and nine TDs over his final three prep seasons • Tallied 1,683 yards and 23 TDs on 129 carries (13 ypc) in 10 games as a senior • Also caught 30 passes for 547 yards (18.2 ypr) and six TDs • Rushed for 714 yards and 14 TDs on 49 carries (14.6 ypc), while catching six passes for 111 yards and two TDs in a four-game shortened season as a junior • Added 516 rushing yards and nine TDs on 39 carries (13.2 ypc), while catching 11 passes for 222 yards (20.2 ypr) and a TD as a sophomore • Claimed VISAA Division II second-team all-state and first-team All-TCIS honors as a freshman • Also played basketball for two seasons, earning all-conference honors • Coached by Mike Biehl Personal: Son of Tricina and Russ Pettaway • Is an avid chess player • Birthday is Feb. 10

Zach Rice, 5-Star OT, Lynchburg, VA

An early enrollee who is a five-star prospect listed as the nation’s ninth-best player, the No. 1 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in Virginia in the 247Sports Composite • Ranked as the nation’s 21st-best player, the No. 3 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in the state by Rivals • Tabbed as the nation’s 13th-best player, the No. 3 offensive tackle and the No. 1 player in the state according to ESPN • A member of the ESPN 300 • Listed as the nation’s 13th-best player, the No. 2 inside offensive lineman and the No. 1 player in the state by On3 • An Under Armour All-American and team captain • Also invited to the Polynesian Bowl • Named Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year • A two-time all-state se[1]lection • Claimed the Titan Trophy, which goes to the area’s outstanding football player who displays character and leadership • A four-year starter, two-way player and a team captain • Led LCA to the state championship game as a senior and the state semifinals and a regional championship as a junior • Did not allow a sack over his final two seasons • Tallied 219 pancake blocks during his senior season • Also played basketball for three seasons • Coached by Frank Rocco Personal: Son of Mary Rice • Mother, Mary, played basketball at Liberty • Grandfather, Maynard, played football at UVA • Uncle, Barry, played at Liberty • Cousin, Joshua, played football at Air Force and Charleston Southern • Assisted in caring for his grandmother • Served as a Big Brother mentor • Volunteered at various football camps and holds workout sessions with youth in his area • Partici[1]pated in Christian community service projects through LCA • Birthday is Jan.

Travis Shaw, 5-Star DT, Greensboro, NC