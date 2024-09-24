CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team will play host to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s three newest members – Cal, SMU and Stanford – in the Smith Center over a span of 12 days in January, the ACC announced by releasing the complete 2024-25 schedules tonight.

The Tar Heels host SMU on January 7, Cal on the 15th and Stanford on the 18th. UNC does not play at any of the three new schools this season.

Carolina’s 20-game ACC schedule begins at home on December 7 vs. Georgia Tech and includes home-and-away matchups against Duke, NC State and Pitt.

The Tar Heels play only at home against Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford and Virginia.

UNC has away games only at Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Following exhibition games at Memphis (Oct. 15) and against Johnson C. Smith (Oct. 27), the Tar Heels begin the regular season at home on November 4 against Elon.

The non-conference slate includes home games vs. Elon, American, Alabama, La Salle and Campbell, away games at Kansas and Hawai’i and neutral-site games in the Maui Invitational, Charlotte (vs. Florida) and New York City (vs. UCLA).

Carolina wraps up its regular-season non-conference schedule at home against Campbell on December 29, then returns to ACC play for the duration of the regular season on New Year’s Day at Louisville.

The regular season concludes on Senior Day against Duke on March 8.