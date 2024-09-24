PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

UNC's 2024-25 Full ACC Schedule Unveiled

UNC Athletics & Communications
Tar Heel Illustrated
CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina men’s basketball team will play host to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s three newest members – Cal, SMU and Stanford – in the Smith Center over a span of 12 days in January, the ACC announced by releasing the complete 2024-25 schedules tonight.

The Tar Heels host SMU on January 7, Cal on the 15th and Stanford on the 18th. UNC does not play at any of the three new schools this season.

Carolina’s 20-game ACC schedule begins at home on December 7 vs. Georgia Tech and includes home-and-away matchups against Duke, NC State and Pitt.

The Tar Heels play only at home against Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford and Virginia.

UNC has away games only at Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Following exhibition games at Memphis (Oct. 15) and against Johnson C. Smith (Oct. 27), the Tar Heels begin the regular season at home on November 4 against Elon.

The non-conference slate includes home games vs. Elon, American, Alabama, La Salle and Campbell, away games at Kansas and Hawai’i and neutral-site games in the Maui Invitational, Charlotte (vs. Florida) and New York City (vs. UCLA).

Carolina wraps up its regular-season non-conference schedule at home against Campbell on December 29, then returns to ACC play for the duration of the regular season on New Year’s Day at Louisville.

The regular season concludes on Senior Day against Duke on March 8.

