The 12 opponents on North Carolina’s football schedule were already known before Wednesday evening, but now the layout of the entire schedule was announced on the ACC Network, and it has some interesting elements to it.

First, the Tar Heels will have two open dates during the season even though they don’t play on Week Zero. Those spots come Saturday October 19 and Saturday November 9.

UNC will play all four of its nonconference games before diving into ACC play, so its last eight games will be in league play.

The Tar Heels are coming off an 8-5 season in which they opened 6-0 and ranked tenth in the nation, but fell apart afterward losing five of their last six games versus Power 5 opponents, with the lone win in overtime at home over Duke, which played a true freshman third-string quarterback.

Carolina has seven home games and five on the road, with the lone road non-ACC contest the season-opener at Minnesota on August 29. That is a Thursday night game.

The Tar Heels will close the season again versus NC State on November 30, and they host Duke on September 28. The ACC welcomes SMU, Stanford, and California to the conference in the summer, but UNC does not face the newcomers this fall.

Here is Carolina’s schedule:

Aug. 29 at Minnesota (Thur.)

Sept. 7 Charlotte

Sept. 14 N.C. Central

Sept. 21 James Madison

Sept. 28 at Duke *

Oct. 5 Pitt *

Oct. 12 Georgia Tech *

Oct. 19 OPEN

Oct. 26 at Virginia *

Nov. 2 at Florida State *

Nov. 9 OPEN

Nov. 16 Wake Forest *

Nov. 23 at Boston College *

Nov. 30 NC State *



