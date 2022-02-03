Duke’s visit to the Smith Center on Saturday night will be historic no matter what happens on the court, because it will be the final time legendary Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski will lead a team into Chapel Hill in the greatest rivalry in American sports.

The game pits the No. 9 Blue Devils (16-3, 8-2 ACC) and the unranked Tar Heels (16-6, 8-3) and will tip at 6 PM and air on ESPN. Needless today, there have been some incredible matchups when these titans have met in any venue, but the focus here are the matchups in the Smith Center.

The first game in the Dean Dome was in January of 1986, so no games played beforehand at Carmichael Auditorium were considered for this piece.

UNC is 20-16 all-time in the Smith Center versus Coach K-led Duke teams. So here are the five best Carolina wins over Coach K and Duke inside the Dean Dome: