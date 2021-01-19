Believe it or not, Selection Sunday is less than eight weeks away, so it’s not too early to begin looking at North Carolina’s resume to get an idea how the Tar Heels stack up right now, and what else they must do moving forward to gain inclusion into the NCAA Tournament.

As it stands, UNC is 8-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels have 13 regular season league games remaining on the schedule with a postponement versus Clemson that still must be made up. UNC will want that game that was slated for the Dean Dome because it could need a win over a highly rated team to bolster its resume.