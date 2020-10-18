TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus FSU

UNC's Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus FSU
North Carolina spotted Florida State big first-half leads that ended up being too much to overcome in a 31-28 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday night in Tallahassee.
Carolina fell behind by scores of 24-0 and 31-7 (at halftime) before mounting a comeback that nearly got the Tar Heels into the winner’s circle, but they couldn’t complete the deal.
On the night, UNC allowed FSU 432 yards on only 55 offensive plays, meaning the Noles averaged 7.9 yards per offensive snap.
With the loss, the Tar Heels fell to 3-1 overall, all in ACC play, while the Seminoles improved to 2-3, 1-3 in ACC play.
Here is a breakdown of UNC’s defensive performance in its loss to Florida State:
Defensive Grades (Note: 10-play minimum and only players at 60.0 or above listed): Trey Morrison 83.8; Tyrone Hopper 78.1; Tomari Fox 73.6; Obi Egbuna 67.7; Jahlil Taylor 67.3; Cam Kelly 64.1; Ray Vohasek 63.2.
Tackles: Tomari Fox 9, Jeremiah Gemmel 7, Don Chapman 6, Cam Kelly 6, Tyrone Hopper 5, Patrice Rene 3, Chazz Surratt 3, Ray Vohasek 3, Kyler McMichael 2, Trey Morrison 2, Tomon Fox 2, Obi Egbuna 2, Jahlil Taylor 1.
Stops (plays that result in failures for the offense): Kelly 3; Tomari Fox 3; Jeremiah Gemmel 3; Hopper 3; Vohasek 2; Morrison 2; Surratt 2; Don Chapman 1; Egbuna 1; Taylor 1.
Missed tackles: Surratt 4; Vohasek 2; Chapman 2; Rene 2; Kelly 1, Tomon Fox 1; Kyler McMichael 1; Gemmel 1.
Rushing Defense
*FSU ran the ball 36 times for 241 yards, which is an average of 6.7 yards per attempt.
*FSU picked up ??? first downs on running plays and totaled ??? yards after contact.
*FSU’s long run of the day went for 54 yards.
Defensive Rushing Direction
*Left end: 4 attempts for 38 yards (9.5 average), 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 15 yards
*Left tackle: 4 attempts for 27 yards (6.8 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 19 yards
*Left guard: 1 attempt for 5 yards
*Between LG & C: 3 attempts for 33 yards (11.0 ave), 1 TD, 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 23 yards
*Between C & RG: 4 attempts for 10 yards (2.5 ave), long of 5 yards
*Right guard: 1 attempt for minus-1 yard
*Right tackle: 1 attempt for 1 yard
*Right end: 8 attempts for 89 yards (11.1 ave), 4 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 54 yards
*QB Keeper: 1 attempt for minus-2 yards
*QB trip: 1 attempt for minus-4 yards
*QB Sneak: 1 attempt for 1 yards, 1 TD
*QB Scramble: 4 attempts for 31 yards *7.8 ave), 2 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 15 yards
*Misc (NV): 1 attempt for 15 yards, 1 first down, one 10-plus run
Passing Defense
*FSU QB Jordan Travis was 8-for-19 with 191 yards, a TD and, INT ???? and a long of 58 yards. He also had completions of 39, 36 and 33 yards.
*Interception: Morrison 1.
*PBUs: Rene 1, McMichael 1.
*Sacks: Chapman 1.
*12 QB Hurries: Hopper 5; Surratt 3; Tomon Fox 2; Tomari Fox 1; Vohasek 1.
*FSU QB Jordan Travis dropped back to pass 11 times under no pressure and was 5-for-10 with 85 yards, 2 first downs, 2 drops and a sack.
*Travis dropped back to pass 13 times when under pressure and was 3-for-9 with 106 yards, 1 TD, 5 first downs (incl scrambles) and 3 scrambles.
*UNC blitzed 6 times in which FSU was 2-for-3 with 75 yards, 3 first downs, 1 INT and a sack.
Defensive Passing Breakdown
*FSU was 1-for-2 with 3 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.
*FSU was 2-for-6 with 10 yards on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield.
*FSU was 2-for-5 with 48 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield
*FSU was 3-for-4 with 130 yards on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.
Pass Coverage
*Chapman was targeted 4 times allowing 3 receptions for 76 yards, 1 TD, 2 first downs, and a long of 58 yards.
*McMichael was targeted 4 times allowing 1 reception for 33 yards and 1 first down.
*Rene was targeted 3 times allowing 1 reception for 39 yards and 1 first down.
*Kelly was targeted 3 times allowing 1 reception for 4 yards.
*Morrison was targeted 1 time allowing no reception (his INT was when another defender was targeted).
*Gemmel was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 36 yards and a first down.
*Tomon Fox was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 3 yards.