TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus FSU

North Carolina spotted Florida State big first-half leads that ended up being too much to overcome in a 31-28 loss to the Seminoles on Saturday night in Tallahassee.

Carolina fell behind by scores of 24-0 and 31-7 (at halftime) before mounting a comeback that nearly got the Tar Heels into the winner’s circle, but they couldn’t complete the deal.

On the night, UNC allowed FSU 432 yards on only 55 offensive plays, meaning the Noles averaged 7.9 yards per offensive snap.

With the loss, the Tar Heels fell to 3-1 overall, all in ACC play, while the Seminoles improved to 2-3, 1-3 in ACC play.

