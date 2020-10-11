TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus Virginia Tech

While North Carolina’s offense clicked all afternoon in its 56-45 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, the defense had its worst afternoon in quite some time.

The Tar Heels allowed the Hokies 495 total yards, including a third quarter in which Tech scored 22 points while running 25 offensive plays amassing 228 yards.

However, the No. 8 Tar Heels still did enough to improve to 3-0 while the No. 19 Hokies dropped to 2-1.

Here is an in-depth look at Carolina’s defensive performance versus Virginia Tech:





*Player grades (only those who played at least 10 snaps and grade at 60.0 or higher noted): Obi Egbuna 63.6; Don Chapman 63.4; Tomon Fox 61.0; Chris Collins 60.3.

*Tackles (official): Cam Kelly 9; Chapman 9; Jeremiah Gemmel 8; Eugene Asante 7; Patrice Rene 5; Tmari Fox 5; Kyler McMichael 4; Tomon Fox 4; Chazz Surratt 4; Jahlil Taylor 4; Tyrone Hopper 2; Xach Gill 2; DeAndre Hollins 1; Chris Collins 1.

*UNC had 19 missed tackles: Kelly 3; Rene 3; Asante 2; Gemmel 2; Hopper 2; Chapman 1; Trey Morrison 1; Gill 1; Tomon Fox 1; Kaimon Rucker 1; Hollins 1; Surratt 1.

*Stops (plays that result in failures by the offense): Kelly 4; Tomari Fox 4; Rene 3; Tomon Fox 3; Taylor 3; Gemmel 3; Chapman 2; Hopper 1.







