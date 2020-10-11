TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus Virginia Tech

UNC's Defensive Nitty Gritty Versus Virginia Tech
While North Carolina’s offense clicked all afternoon in its 56-45 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, the defense had its worst afternoon in quite some time.
The Tar Heels allowed the Hokies 495 total yards, including a third quarter in which Tech scored 22 points while running 25 offensive plays amassing 228 yards.
However, the No. 8 Tar Heels still did enough to improve to 3-0 while the No. 19 Hokies dropped to 2-1.
Here is an in-depth look at Carolina’s defensive performance versus Virginia Tech:
*Player grades (only those who played at least 10 snaps and grade at 60.0 or higher noted): Obi Egbuna 63.6; Don Chapman 63.4; Tomon Fox 61.0; Chris Collins 60.3.
*Tackles (official): Cam Kelly 9; Chapman 9; Jeremiah Gemmel 8; Eugene Asante 7; Patrice Rene 5; Tmari Fox 5; Kyler McMichael 4; Tomon Fox 4; Chazz Surratt 4; Jahlil Taylor 4; Tyrone Hopper 2; Xach Gill 2; DeAndre Hollins 1; Chris Collins 1.
*UNC had 19 missed tackles: Kelly 3; Rene 3; Asante 2; Gemmel 2; Hopper 2; Chapman 1; Trey Morrison 1; Gill 1; Tomon Fox 1; Kaimon Rucker 1; Hollins 1; Surratt 1.
*Stops (plays that result in failures by the offense): Kelly 4; Tomari Fox 4; Rene 3; Tomon Fox 3; Taylor 3; Gemmel 3; Chapman 2; Hopper 1.
Run Defense
*Virginia Tech ran the ball 48 times for 260 yards, which is an average of 5.4 per attempt.
*The Hokies gained 18 rushing first downs, had six runs of 10 or more yards, and 170 of their 260 yards came after contact.
Rushing Defense Direction
*Jet sweep left: 1 attempt for 8 yards and a first down.
*Left end: 7 attempts for 29 yards (4.1 average), 1 TD, 4 first downs and a long of 7 yards.
*Left tackle: 2 attempts for 8 yards (4.0 ave), long of 5 yards.
*Left guard: 5 attempts for 19 yards (3.8 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 11 yards.
(Between LG & C: 10 attempts for 91 yards (9.1 ave), 1 TD, 3 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 52 yards.
*Between C & RG: 4 attempts for 21 yards (5.3 ave), 3 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 11 yards.
*Right guard: 6 attempts for 33 yards (5.5 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 12 yards.
*Right tackle: 2 attempts for 7 yards (3.5 ave), 1 TD, 1 first down, long of 5 yards.
*Right end: 6 attempts for 36 yards (6.0 ave), 1 TD, 3 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 14 yards.
*QB Keeper: 1 attempt for minus-4 yards.
*QB scrambles: 3 attempts for 19 yards (6.3 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 12 yards.
Passing Defense
*The Hokies used two QBs (Braxton Burmeister and Hendon Hooker), plus WR Tayvion Robinson completed a pass.
*VT was 15-for-29 with 235 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs.
*Tech picked up 9 first downs through the air, had one pass dropped and 3 throwaways.
*UNC had one sack (Tomari Fox) but it also had 12 QB hurries: Hopper 4; Surratt 3; Rene 2; Tomon Fox 2; Chapman 1.
*VT’s passers were under pressure 13 times and were 4-for-10 with 117 yards, a TD, a TA, batted pass and a drop.
*UNC blitzed 16 times in which VT passers were 5-for-13 with 92 yards and a TD.
Passing Defense Breakdown
*VT was 8-for-10 with 60 yards on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage.
*VT was 0-for-2 on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield.
*VT was 5-for-9 with 85 yards and a TD on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield.
*VT was 2-for-3 with 90 yards and a TD on passes thrown 20 or more yard downfield.
Pass Coverage
*Gemmel was targeted 6 times allowing 4 receptions for 70 yards, a TD, 3 first downs and a long of 36 yards.
*McMichael was targeted 5 times allowing 3 receptions for 57 yards, a TD, 2 first downs and a long of 33 yards.
*Morrison was targeted 4 times allowing 2 receptions for 5 yards with a long of 4 yards.
*Chapman was targeted 3 times allowing 2 receptions for 58 yards, a first down and a long of 57 yards.
*Kelly was targeted 2 times allowing 1 reception for 15 yards and a first down.
*Surratt was targeted 1 time allowing no receptions.
*Rene was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 2 yards.
*Asante was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 8 yards.
*Evans was targeted 1 time allowing 1 reception for 20 yards and a first down.
*Some of these stats are courtesy of PFF.