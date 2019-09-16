North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus Appalachian State.

There weren’t many changes in the depth chart from a week ago. Tyrone Hopper is now listed as the backup at one of the outside linebacker spots replacing Jake Lawler, true freshman Tomari Fox is now listed first with “OR” next to his name at that same spot.

Cam’Ron Kelly is now the backup to Myles Wolfolk at safety, as starting nickel D.J. Ford is no longer listed as the backup. Starting corner Trey Morrison is no longer listed as a backup at nickel.