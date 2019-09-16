UNC's Depth Chart For App State
North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus Appalachian State.
There weren’t many changes in the depth chart from a week ago. Tyrone Hopper is now listed as the backup at one of the outside linebacker spots replacing Jake Lawler, true freshman Tomari Fox is now listed first with “OR” next to his name at that same spot.
Cam’Ron Kelly is now the backup to Myles Wolfolk at safety, as starting nickel D.J. Ford is no longer listed as the backup. Starting corner Trey Morrison is no longer listed as a backup at nickel.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
Left Guard
63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)
56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)
Center
68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)
55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)
Right Guard
73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)
76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)
71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)
72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End/Y
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Quarterback
7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
10 - Jace Ruder (6-2, 225, RS Fr.)
Tailback
25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)
Wide Receiver
2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)
15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
DEFENSE
End
51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)
Outside Lineabcker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Outside Linebacker
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)
7 – Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)
Middle Linebacker
21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
Cornerback
10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)
Strong Safety
11 – Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)
9 - Cam'Ron Kelly (6-1, 203, Fr.)
Cornerback
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)
20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)
Nickelback
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)
Punter
91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Deep Snapper
61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)
Short Snapper
60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)
Holder
96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)
Kickoff Return
8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Punt Return
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)