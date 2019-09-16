News More News
UNC's Depth Chart For App State

North Carolina released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's home game against Appalachian State.
There weren’t many changes in the depth chart from a week ago. Tyrone Hopper is now listed as the backup at one of the outside linebacker spots replacing Jake Lawler, true freshman Tomari Fox is now listed first with “OR” next to his name at that same spot.

Cam’Ron Kelly is now the backup to Myles Wolfolk at safety, as starting nickel D.J. Ford is no longer listed as the backup. Starting corner Trey Morrison is no longer listed as a backup at nickel.

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)

56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)


Center

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)

55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)

71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

10 - Jace Ruder (6-2, 225, RS Fr.)


Tailback

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Outside Linebacker

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

7 – Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)


Middle Linebacker

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)


Cornerback

10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)

29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)


Strong Safety

11 – Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)

9 - Cam'Ron Kelly (6-1, 203, Fr.)


Cornerback

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)

20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Kickoff Specialist

90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)



