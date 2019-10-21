News More News
UNC's Depth Chart For Duke Game

UNC released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's road game versus Duke.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at Virginia Tech.

The only changes on the depth chart this week are on special teams. Freshman Jonathan Kim has replaced Noah Ruggles as the placekicker and has replaced Michael Rubino as the kickoff specialist. Also, junior Michael Selsor is now listed as the backup punter, a spot Kim occupied all season until now.

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)

56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)


Center

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)

55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)


Tailback

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)

3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Outside Linebacker

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)


Middle Linebacker

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)


Cornerback

29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

27 - Giovanni Biggers (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Strong Safety

13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.) OR

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR


Cornerback

10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)

20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)


Kickoff Specialist

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

94 – Michael Selsor (6-0, 205, Jr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)



