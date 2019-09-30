UNC's Depth Chart For Georgia Tech
North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson.
The biggest change to the depth chart is that true freshman Storm Duck is now listed as the starter at one cornerback spot while junior Greg Ross is the backup. In addition, with junior Myles Wolfolk out indefinitely, true dfreshman Cam’Ron Kelly is listed first at strong safety with D.J. Ford, the starting nickel, listed as the backup there.
Also, true freshman walk-on Vincent Amendola is now listed as the backup to Sam Howell at quarterback. Also, Beau Corrales and Antoine Green have flipped spots at receiver.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
Left Guard
63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)
56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)
Center
68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)
55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)
Right Guard
73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)
76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)
71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)
72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End/Y
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Quarterback
7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)
Tailback
25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)
Wide Receiver
2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)
DEFENSE
End
51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)
Outside Lineabcker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Outside Linebacker
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)
7 – Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)
Middle Linebacker
21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
Cornerback
29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)
10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)
Strong Safety
11 – Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)
9 - Cam'Ron Kelly (6-1, 203, Fr.)
Cornerback
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)
20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)
Nickelback
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)
Punter
91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Deep Snapper
61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)
Short Snapper
60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)
Holder
96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)
Kickoff Return
8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Punt Return
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)