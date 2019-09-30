News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 13:08:49 -0500') }} football Edit

UNC's Depth Chart For Georgia Tech

UNC released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's road game at Georgia Tech in Atlamta.
UNC released its depth chart Monday morning for Saturday's road game at Georgia Tech in Atlamta. (THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson.

The biggest change to the depth chart is that true freshman Storm Duck is now listed as the starter at one cornerback spot while junior Greg Ross is the backup. In addition, with junior Myles Wolfolk out indefinitely, true dfreshman Cam’Ron Kelly is listed first at strong safety with D.J. Ford, the starting nickel, listed as the backup there.

Also, true freshman walk-on Vincent Amendola is now listed as the backup to Sam Howell at quarterback. Also, Beau Corrales and Antoine Green have flipped spots at receiver.

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)

56 – Billy Ross (6-5, 315, Soph.)


Center

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)

55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)

71 - Triston Miller (6-6, 289, Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)


Tailback

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)


3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Outside Linebacker

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.) OR

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

7 – Jonathan Smith (6-0, 228, Sr.)


Middle Linebacker

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)


Cornerback

29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)


10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

13 – Don Chapman (5-11, 185, Fr.)


Strong Safety

11 – Myles Wolfolk (5-11, 205, Jr.)

9 - Cam'Ron Kelly (6-1, 203, Fr.)



Cornerback

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)

20 - Obi Egbuna (5-11, 171, Fr.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Kickoff Specialist

90 – Michael Rubino (6-3, 215, Gr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}