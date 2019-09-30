North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson.

The biggest change to the depth chart is that true freshman Storm Duck is now listed as the starter at one cornerback spot while junior Greg Ross is the backup. In addition, with junior Myles Wolfolk out indefinitely, true dfreshman Cam’Ron Kelly is listed first at strong safety with D.J. Ford, the starting nickel, listed as the backup there.

Also, true freshman walk-on Vincent Amendola is now listed as the backup to Sam Howell at quarterback. Also, Beau Corrales and Antoine Green have flipped spots at receiver.