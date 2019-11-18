News More News
UNC's Depth Chart For Mercer

UNC released its depth chart for Saturday's game versus Mercer.
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus Mercer.

This is the Tar Heels' final home game of the season and will be Senior Day.

Most of the changes to the depth chart this week from the Pittsburgh game are in the secndary. Don Chapman will start at strong safety as D.J. Ford moves behind Myles Dorn at free safety. DeAndre Hollins is listed as the starter at one of the cornerback spots replacing Greg Ross. Trey Morrison is back on the depth chart and is behind Storm Duck at one of the corners.

In addition, senior Nick Polino is now listed as a backup at both left and right guards.


OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)

58 - Nick Polino (6-3, 305, Sr.)

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)


Center

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)

55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

58 - Nick Polino (6-3, 305, Sr.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)

10 - Jace Ruder (6-3, 225, RS Fr)


Tailback

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)

3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Nose

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Outside Linebacker

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)


Middle Linebacker

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)


Cornerback

29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR


Strong Safety

13 - Don Chapman (6-1, 185, Fr.)

27 - Giovanni Biggers (6-0, 180, Fr)

Cornerback

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)

10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Kickoff Specialist

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

94 – Michael Selsor (6-0, 205, Jr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)



{{ article.author_name }}