North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus Mercer.

This is the Tar Heels' final home game of the season and will be Senior Day.

Most of the changes to the depth chart this week from the Pittsburgh game are in the secndary. Don Chapman will start at strong safety as D.J. Ford moves behind Myles Dorn at free safety. DeAndre Hollins is listed as the starter at one of the cornerback spots replacing Greg Ross. Trey Morrison is back on the depth chart and is behind Storm Duck at one of the corners.

In addition, senior Nick Polino is now listed as a backup at both left and right guards.



