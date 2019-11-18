UNC's Depth Chart For Mercer
North Carolina has released its depth chart for Saturday's home game versus Mercer.
This is the Tar Heels' final home game of the season and will be Senior Day.
Most of the changes to the depth chart this week from the Pittsburgh game are in the secndary. Don Chapman will start at strong safety as D.J. Ford moves behind Myles Dorn at free safety. DeAndre Hollins is listed as the starter at one of the cornerback spots replacing Greg Ross. Trey Morrison is back on the depth chart and is behind Storm Duck at one of the corners.
In addition, senior Nick Polino is now listed as a backup at both left and right guards.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
Left Guard
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
58 - Nick Polino (6-3, 305, Sr.)
63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)
Center
68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)
55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)
Right Guard
73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)
58 - Nick Polino (6-3, 305, Sr.)
76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)
72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End/Y
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Quarterback
7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)
10 - Jace Ruder (6-3, 225, RS Fr)
Tailback
25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)
Wide Receiver
2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)
DEFENSE
End
51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)
Nose
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)
Outside Lineabcker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Outside Linebacker
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)
8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)
Middle Linebacker
21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
Cornerback
29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, Soph.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
Strong Safety
13 - Don Chapman (6-1, 185, Fr.)
27 - Giovanni Biggers (6-0, 180, Fr)
Cornerback
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
Nickelback
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Punter
91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)
94 – Michael Selsor (6-0, 205, Jr.)
Deep Snapper
61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)
Short Snapper
60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)
Holder
96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)
Kickoff Return
8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Punt Return
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)