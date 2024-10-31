UNC Will Sell Alcohol at Basketball Games This Season

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Following five years of successful sales at its outdoor sports venues, Carolina Athletics will begin selling beer and wine at men's basketball games at the Smith Center and women's basketball and Olympic Sports events at Carmichael Arena next month. Sales at the Smith Center will begin on Monday, Nov. 4, when men's basketball opens the season against Elon; sales will begin in Carmichael later in November.

Safety, training and a positive game day atmosphere are being emphasized as operational details are finalized. Beer and wine will be offered at 20 locations at the Smith Center and up to six locations at Carmichael, depending on the event. Like sales at outdoor venues, which began in 2019, student sections will be closely monitored, and per state law, up to two alcoholic beverages may be served per customer per transaction.

Beer and wine sales will begin when doors open and stop when approximately three-quarters of the event is finished. At men's basketball games, for example, sales will stop with 10 minutes left in the game and at women's basketball games, sales will end at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

"Many of our fans have asked for us to expand alcohol sales to our indoor events, and after five years, we think the time is right,'' said Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. "Not only is it consistent with many other events around the country, including NCAA championships and ACC tournaments, but it also adds a key financial stream as we prepare for revenue-sharing with student-athletes."

More information will be available soon on GoHeels.com and on the GoHeels app.