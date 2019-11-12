UNC's Depth Chart For Pitt
North Carolina has released its depth chart for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh.
The only two changes on the depth chart from the Virginia game are Dominique Ross is now listed as the starter at one of the OLB spots in place of Tomari Fox and true freshman Giovanni Biggers is listed as the backup at strong safety in place of Myles Wolfolk.
OFFENSE
Left Tackle
67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
Left Guard
75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)
63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)
Center
68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)
55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)
Right Guard
73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)
76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)
Right Tackle
74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)
72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)
Tight End/Y
84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)
86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)
80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)
Quarterback
7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)
13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)
10 - Jace Ruder (6-3, 225, RS Fr)
Tailback
25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR
8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)
Wide Receiver
2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)
14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)
Wide Receiver
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)
Wide Receiver
15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)
3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)
DEFENSE
End
51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR
56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)
Nose
92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)
52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)
Defensive Tackle
55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)
90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)
Outside Lineabcker
12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)
42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)
Outside Linebacker
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)
Inside Linebacker
44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)
8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)
Middle Linebacker
21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR
3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)
Cornerback
29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
Free Safety
1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)
13 - Don Chapman (6-1, 185, Fr.)
Strong Safety
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
27 - Giovanni Biggers (6-0, 180, Fr)
Cornerback
10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)
4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, So.)
Nickelback
16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR
15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place-kicker
97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Kickoff Specialist
95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)
Punter
91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)
94 – Michael Selsor (6-0, 205, Jr.)
Deep Snapper
61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)
Short Snapper
60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)
Holder
96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)
Kickoff Return
8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)
24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)
Punt Return
5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)
9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)