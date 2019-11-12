News More News
UNC's Depth Chart For Pitt

UNC released its depth chart for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh. (Jacob Turner, THI)
UNC released its depth chart for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina has released its depth chart for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh.

The only two changes on the depth chart from the Virginia game are Dominique Ross is now listed as the starter at one of the OLB spots in place of Tomari Fox and true freshman Giovanni Biggers is listed as the backup at strong safety in place of Myles Wolfolk.

OFFENSE

Left Tackle

67 – Charlie Heck (6-8, 315, Sr.)

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)


Left Guard

75 – Joshua Ezeudu (6-4, 325, RS Fr.)

63 – Ed Montilus (6-3, 315, RS Fr.)


Center

68 – Brian Anderson (6-2, 3-2, Soph.)

55 - Ty Murray (6-2, 332, Fr.)


Right Guard

73 – Marcus McKethan (6-7, 332, Soph.)

76 – William Barnes (6-4, 318, RS Fr.)


Right Tackle

74 – Jordan Tucker (6-7, 335, Soph.)

72 – Asim Richards (6-5, 285, Fr.)


Tight End/Y

84 - Garrett Walston (6-4, 245, Jr.)

86 – Carl Tucker (6-2, 248, Sr.)

80 – Jake Bargas (6-4, 250, Sr.)


Quarterback

7 – Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Fr.)

13 - Vincent Amendola (6-2, 215, Fr.)

10 - Jace Ruder (6-3, 225, RS Fr)


Tailback

25 – Javonte Williams (5-10, 215, Soph.) OR

8 – Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 – Antonio Williams (5-11, 215 Sr.)


Wide Receiver

2 – Dyami Brown (6-1, 195, Soph.)

14 - Emery Simmons (6-0, 190, Fr.)


Wide Receiver

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

4 - Toe Groves (5-11, 195, Jr.)


Wide Receiver

15 - Beau Corrales (6-4, 210, Jr.)

3 - Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Soph.)


DEFENSE

End

51 – Ray Vohasek (6-3, 280, Soph.) OR

56 - Tomari Fox (6-3, 278, Fr.)


Nose

92 - Aaron Crawford (6-2, 290, Sr.)

52 – Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 300, RS Fr.)


Defensive Tackle

55 – Jason Strowbridge (6-5, 285, Sr.)

90 - Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Soph.)


Outside Lineabcker

12 - Tomon Fox (6-3, 260, Jr.)

42 - Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 255, Jr.)


Outside Linebacker

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)

33 – Allen Cater (6-4, 260, Sr.)


Inside Linebacker

44 – Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 228, Soph.)

8 - Khadry Jackson (6-1, 220, Fr)


Middle Linebacker

21 – Chazz Surratt (6-3, 230, Jr.) OR

3 – Dominique Ross (6-4, 228, Sr.)


Cornerback

29 - Storm Duck (6-1, 200, Fr.)

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


Free Safety

1 – Myles Dorn (6-2, 205, Sr.)

13 - Don Chapman (6-1, 185, Fr.)


Strong Safety

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

27 - Giovanni Biggers (6-0, 180, Fr)

Cornerback

10 – Greg Ross (6-0, 188, Jr.)

4 - Trey Morrison (5-10, 190, So.)


Nickelback

16 – D.J. Ford (6-3, 210, Jr.) OR

15 – DeAndre Hollins (6-1, 210, RS Fr.)


SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-kicker

97 – Noah Ruggles (6-2, 185, Soph.)

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Kickoff Specialist

95 – Jonathan Kim (6-1, 180, Fr.)


Punter

91 – Ben Kiernan (6-0, 205, FR.)

94 – Michael Selsor (6-0, 205, Jr.)


Deep Snapper

61 – Drew Little (5-11, 225, Fr.)


Short Snapper

60 – Trevor Collins (6-2, 235, Jr.)


Holder

96 - Cooper Graham (6-1, 200, Soph.)


Kickoff Return

8 - Michael Carter (5-10, 200, Jr.)

24 - Antonio Williams (5-11, 215, Sr.)


Punt Return

5 – Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Jr.)

9 – Corey Bell (5-9, 190, Sr.)



{{ article.author_name }}