North Carolina’s football season ended Wednesday night in a 30-10 loss to West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Tar Heels closed the season at 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.

They dropped their last three games, and five of their last six versus Power 5 opponents.

Here are the grades for UNC’s offensive and defensive players from the game. Note that just 17 players got snaps on each side of the ball.

*Grades courtesy of PFF.