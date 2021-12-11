UNC's Extensive Recent Bowl History In Charlotte

North Carolina learned Sunday it will face South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The game is slated to kick off at 11:30 AM. UNC is no stranger to playing in Charlotte, specifically bowl games. This will mark the fifth time that Carolina has made the short trip to the Queen City for a bowl game, and sixth in the postseason, including its appearance in the 2015 ACC championship game. The Charlotte bowl has changed names several times, with UNC experiencing the game under each of its sponsors. The Heels played Boston College in 2004, West Virginia in 2008, Pittsburgh in 2009, and Cincinnati in 2013.



2004 Continental Tire Bowl: Boston College 37, UNC 24

Similar to this year, the Tar Heels entered this game after a 6-6 regular season, and took on the Eagles. Quarterback Darian Durant led Carolina on this day, completing 23 of his 41 passes for 259 yards, and three passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Derrele Mitchel was his favorite target, with seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. UNC led the game 24-21 entering the fourth quarter, but was outscored 16-0 in the final quarter to lose the season finale. "We certainly had opportunities to win today and that's what it's about - winning," North Carolina coach John Bunting said afterward. Shortly after Boston College starting quarterback Paul Peterson was carted off with a broken leg, the Eagles broke off a 21-yard touchdown run that put them ahead 34-24, and sealed the deal for BC to hold off UNC.



2008 Meineke Car Care Bowl: West Virginia 31, UNC 30

The Tar Heels lost a thriller to the Mountaineers in a game where yet again, UNC held the lead going into the final quarter of play. In this game, Carolina led 23-21 at the half and 30-24 heading into the fourth quarter, but ultimately gave up the winning score with 7:14 left to play. Quarterback T.J. Yates led the way for the Heels throwing for 211 yards with two passing touchdowns and another on the ground. Wide receiver Hakeem Nicks was the star of the night, tallying eight receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns. UNC had two very costly turnovers in the fourth quarter, the first being a Shaun Draughn fumble, which led to the go-ahead touchdown for West Virginia. The second came with two minutes remaining when Yates threw an interception to essentially end the game. Even in a loss, UNC put together an eight-win season after just a four-win season the year prior. "It's disappointing to lose this game, but I'm very proud of this football team and the strides we've made,” North Carolina head coach Butch Davis said after the contest.



2009 Meineke Car Care Bowl: Pittsburgh 19, UNC 17

UNC followed up an eight-win season with a loss in the Meineke Car Care Bowl in 2008, to an identical eight-win season with a loss in the same bowl game in 2009. This time, the loss came on a Panthers’ field goal with 52 seconds remaining in the game. Just like the previous two mentioned bowl games, Carolina held the lead heading into the fourth quarter, this time 17-16. The game-winning field goal comprised the only points scored in the final quarter. T.J. Yates was again the starting quarterback, throwing for 183 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Greg Little was the top target this time catching seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. UNC came in with the nation’s sixth-ranked defense, including a No. 9 ranking against the run, but surrendered a 17-play drive that lasted nearly nine minutes, which led to the game-winning kick. The Panthers ran the ball 13 times on the drive, and picked up 129 yards on the ground for the game. On that final drive, the Heels allowed a fourth-down conversion and committed a costly penalty that allowed Pitt to extend the drive down the field. "I don't think we played as smart as we needed to," Davis said afterward.



2013 Belk Bowl: UNC 39, Cincinnati 17