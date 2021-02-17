TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Feb. 23 Game At BC Postponed

North Carolina’s basketball game scheduled for next Tuesday at Boston College has been postponed because of COVID issues in the BC program, the ACC announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Tar Heels and Eagles were set to square off in Conte Forum for their only scheduled meeting of the season. BC recently came off a COVID pause and played three games, losing each, but announced a positive test within the program forcing a postponement of Wednesday’s scheduled game at Georgia Tech.

Including the UNC game, this makes seven of BC’s last 10 games have been postponed, and the Eagles have played just three times since January 16.

UNC has been hit hard recently with multiple games postponed due to other programs having COVID issues in addition to Miami choosing to not play in Chapel Hill last week after seeing a video of UNC players maskless at a party following the Tar Heels’ win at Duke.

Carolina was supposed to host Virginia Tech on Tuesday but it was postponed due to COVID issues in the Hokies’ program. The Tar Heels now have had three home ACC games postponed with no makeup dates scheduled, which is one reason they are facing Northeastern in a nonconference game Wednesday night.

If a team knows it will not play a full 20-game ACC slate, it can schedule non-league teams to play in place of those lost games.

Louisville, which was coming out of a pause, had its game versus Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday night postponed because of a COVID issue. If this is a new issue, it could jeopardize UNC’s home game versus the Cardinals scheduled for this Saturday.