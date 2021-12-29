 TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Game At Boston College Moved To Sunday
UNC's Game At Boston College Moved To Sunday

The Tar Heels and Eagles will now play Sunday instead of Saturday.
The ACC announced Wednesday afternoon North Carolina’s basketball game at Boston College slated for Saturday, Jan. 1, has been moved to Sunday, Jan. 2.

The game will tip at either noon or 1 PM and the TV network is still to be determined.

The Tar Heels and Eagles were slated to play at noon Saturday, but BC’s last two games have been postponed because the program has been in COVID protocol. Boston College has not played since Dec. 13, and its Dec. 22 game versus Wake Forest and Dec. 29 versus Florida State have been postponed.

{{ article.author_name }}