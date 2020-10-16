TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's History As A Top 5 Football Team

North Carolina has played 266 games since it last took the field ranked in the top five of the Associated Press college football poll, though that will change Saturday when the No. 5 Tar Heels visit Florida State.

Ironically, the last time UNC played a game ranked in the top five it was against the Seminoles, and it didn’t go well, as Mack Brown’s Heels lost 20-3 at Kenan Stadium in 1997.

Brown is back at the helm for UNC, and in just 16 games has turned the program from winning just five times in the two seasons before he arrived to the top five after just 16 games.

So, we decided to dig deep into UNC’s history in the AP rankings, and here are the results of our research:

The AP poll began in 1936 and hasn’t always been the Top 25. It has changed four times before settling into its current format in 1989. Here is that history:

*1936-1961 – Top 20

*1962-1967 – Top 10

*1968-1988 – Top 20

*1989-Current – Top 25



