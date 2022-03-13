UNC's History As lower-Seeded Team In NCAA Play

The formal seeding process for teams in the NCAA Tournament didn’t begin until 1979, and since then, North Carolina has participated in 41 of the 43 tournaments, including this season.

In addition, this will be just the eighth time in those 41 appearances the Tar Heels have been lower than a four seed, and the tenth time they are lower than a three seed. Incredibly, 27 times, Carolina has been a one or two seed, owning an NCAA-record 18 number one seeds. UNC’s lowest seed ever is No. 8, and it has happened four times.

The NCAA selection committee released its 2022 tournament field Sunday evening, and it includes UNC as the No. 8 seed in the East Region. The Tar Heels will open play versus No. 9 seed Marquette on Thursday in Fort Worth, TX.

This is the fifth time UNC has been an eight seed

Here, we look at how the Tar Heels have fared when seeded outside of the top 16 overall in the field, meaning lower than a four seed in their respective region: