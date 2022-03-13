UNC's History As lower-Seeded Team In NCAA Play
The formal seeding process for teams in the NCAA Tournament didn’t begin until 1979, and since then, North Carolina has participated in 41 of the 43 tournaments, including this season.
In addition, this will be just the eighth time in those 41 appearances the Tar Heels have been lower than a four seed, and the tenth time they are lower than a three seed. Incredibly, 27 times, Carolina has been a one or two seed, owning an NCAA-record 18 number one seeds. UNC’s lowest seed ever is No. 8, and it has happened four times.
The NCAA selection committee released its 2022 tournament field Sunday evening, and it includes UNC as the No. 8 seed in the East Region. The Tar Heels will open play versus No. 9 seed Marquette on Thursday in Fort Worth, TX.
This is the fifth time UNC has been an eight seed
Here, we look at how the Tar Heels have fared when seeded outside of the top 16 overall in the field, meaning lower than a four seed in their respective region:
No. 6 Seed (three times)
1996: Playing in Richmond, the Tar Heels took care of a solid and athletic New Orleans team in the first round, 83-62, but were blasted by No. 3 seed Texas Tech, 92-73, in the second round. That was the game Red Raiders forward Darvin Ham broke the backboard trying to dunk the ball. Record: 21-11, 10-6 ACC.
2004: Playing in Denver, the Tar Heels beat No. 11 seed Air Force, 63-52, though they trailed by six points in the second half. Carolina fell, 78-75, to Texas in the second round. Record: 19-11, 8-8 ACC.
2014: Playing in San Antonio, UNC overcame a seven-point deficit with four minutes left to escape No. 11 seed Providence 79-77. Marcus Paige hit a three to tie the game at 77-77, and James Michael McAdoo hit the game-winning free throws inside the final 3.5 seconds. UNC lost to No. 3 seed Iowa State in the second round 85-83. Record: 24-10, 13-5 ACC.
No. 8 Seed (five times)
1990: Playing in Austin, TX, the Tar Heels defeated No. 9 seed SW Missouri State 83-70. In the second round, Carolina shocked No. 1 seed (No. for the overall tournament) Oklahoma, 79-77, on a Rick Fox shot at the buzzer. The Tar Heels lost to No. 4 seed Arkansas, 96-73, in the Sweet 16. Record: 21-13, 8-6 ACC.
2000: Playing in Birmingham, the Tar Heels beat No. 9 Missouri, 84-70, on a night Brendan Haywood scored 28 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. UNC then upset No. 1 Stanford, 60-53, beat No. 4 seed Tennessee, 74-69, in the Sweet 16, and edged No. 7 seed Tulsa, 59-55, in the Elite Eight. Carolina then lost to Florida (a 5 seed), 71-59, in the Final Four. Record: 22-14, 9-7 ACC.
2013: Playing in Kansas City, UNC beat No. 9 seed Villanova, 78-71, before falling to No. 1 Kansas, 70-58. A year earlier, the Heels lost to Kansas in the Elite Eight in a game in nearby St. Louis. Record: 25-11, 12-6 ACC.
2021: In West Lafayette, IN, the Tar Heels struggled all night in losing 85-62 to No. 9 seed Wisconsin. It was the first time in Roy Williams’ 30 NCAA Tournament appearances hos team dropped its opening game.
2022: To be determined.