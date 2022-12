With North Carolina facing Oregon in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on December 28, the Tar Heels will be making just their fifth football appearance in the Golden State.

UNC’s first four trips to California were versus teams from the state, three were true road games, the other was a neutral site contest. Carolina’s most recent visit was in 2018, when it opened the season in Berkeley at Cal.

Below is a synopsis of Carolina’s history playing football games in the state of California: