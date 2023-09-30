North Carolina football teams don’t have a deep history of starting seasons winning the first four games, especially in the more modern era.

It has happened 23 times in Chapel Hill, though nine of those seasons occurred before World War I. The most recent season in which the Tar Heels started 4-0 was 1997, current Carolina Coach Mack Brown’s final season of his first stint at the helm of the Heels.

With UNC’s 41-24 win at Pittsburgh this past Saturday night, however, Brown and the Tar Heels are 4-0 again.

“Yeah, so I was 45…,” he said following the win at Pitt, referring to his age 26 years ago. “What a significant accomplishment for them, so proud of them. And we've had the hardest schedule we've had since we've been here.

“We've probably had the hardest four games that I've ever played to start the season. Maybe there was a team that was better, but not four teams. And all four of these teams are physical and our guys stood up to the challenge.”

The Tar Heels, who are now ranked No. 15 in both major polls, have beaten three Power 5 teams among their four games, with wins over South Carolina on a neutral site in Charlotte, home versus Minnesota, and at Pitt. The other win was in overtime at home over Appalachian State.