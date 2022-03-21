North Carolina is headed to the City of Brotherly Love this week to participate in the East Regional of the NCAA Tournament. And unlike the program’s extensive NCAA history in Texas, which is where UNC played this past weekend, the Tar Heels have been to Philadelphia just two previous times in the big dance.

The Heels are 3-1 in NCAA Tournament games played in Philadelphia, falling in the national championship game in 1981 and winning the East Region title in 2016.

Eighth-seeded UNC (26-9) faces fourth-seeded UCLA (27-7) on Friday night in the Sweet 16 at Wells Fargo Center, with the winner advancing to take on either Purdue or St. Peter’s in the Elite Eight on Sunday, also at Wells Fargo Center.

Here is a look at how the Tar Heels have fared in NCAA Tournament play in Philadelphia: