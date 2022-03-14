North Carolina is headed back to Texas this week for the NCAA Tournament, a state in which the Tar Heels have experienced some considerable highs and perhaps the program’s biggest low.

UNC is 7-6 in NCAA Tournament games played in the Lone Star State, its most recent in 2016, when Villanova beat Carolina at the buzzer for the national championship. UNC also won a pair of games in Texas to advance to the Final Four as an eight seed in 2000.

So, with the Heels facing Marquette on Thursday in Fort Worth, it’s time to head down memory lane looking at each of North Carolina’s NCAA Tournament games played in the state of Texas.



