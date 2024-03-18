The NCAA Tournament took on a dramatic change in 1975, when for the first time ever, multiple teams from the same conference could participate in what was at the time, 32-team field.

North Carolina represented the ACC as its champion after winning the conference tournament. Maryland earned an at-large invitation, giving the conference two teams in the field for the first time ever.

That is the starting point for this exercise, which will become more meaningful, in a research sense, as the size of the tournament expanded. To note, here are the times when the number of teams in the event expanded:

*1979: Expanded to 40 teams, and seedings were introduced for the first time.

*1980: Expanded to 48 teams

*1983: Expanded to 53 teams

*1985: Expanded to 64 teams

*2011: Expanded to 68 teams adding four opening round games