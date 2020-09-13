North Carolina opened up the 2020 football season with a 31-6 victory over ACC foe Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 463 total yards scoring three touchdowns in the fourth quarter and having a stretch in which they scored on four consecutive possessions in the second half. UNC finished with 23 first downs on the day, was 5-for-13 on first downs, averaged 6.6 yards per play, and ran 70 playing consuming 32:10 from the game clock.

Here is a breakdown of UNC’s offensive stats from its win over the Orange:



