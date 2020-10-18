TarHeelIllustrated - UNC's Offensive Nitty Gritty Versus FSU

North Carolina moved the ball a great deal Saturday night at Florida State, but the Tar Heels still didn’t pull out a win, falling 31-28 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Carolina amassed 558 total yards and had 27 first downs, and scored 28 points over their final seven possessions of the game, which doesn’t include failing to score despite reaching FSU’s 6-yard-line on another drive. With the loss, the Tar Heels fell to 3-1 overall, all in ACC play, while the Seminoles improved to 2-3, 1-3 in ACC play. Here is a breakdown of UNC’s offensive performance in its loss to Florida State:

Offensive Grades (Note: 10-play minimum and only players at 60.0 or above listed): Sam Howell 91.6; Javonte Williams 74.8; Beau Corrales 71.3; Brian Anderson 67.4; Michael Carter 66.9; Ed Montilus 65.4; Jordan Tucker 61.2; Marcus McKethan 60.8; Garrett Walston 60.6; Asim Richards 60.2.



Rushing

*Williams ran the ball 18 times for 119 yards, a TD, 7 first downs, five 10-plus runs, and a long of 27 yards. *Carter ran the ball 17 times for 65 yards, 2 first downs, one 10-plus runs and a long of 13 yards. *Howell was credited with 10 runs for 0 yards, 2 first downs, one 10-plus runs and a long of 11 yards. *Yards rushing after contact: Williams 68, Carter 46, Howell 25.

Rushing Direction

*Left end: 12 attempts for 55 yards (4.6 average), 2 first downs, two 10-plus runs, long of 15 yards *Left tackle: 1 attempt for 1 yard *Left guard: 1 attempt for 2 yards *Between RG & C: 1 attempt for 9 yards *Between C & RG: 2 attempts for 8 yards (4.0 ave) *Right guard: 7 attempts for 42 yards (6.0 ave), 2 first downs, one 10-plus run, long of 18 yards *Right tackle: 6 attempts for 58 yards (9.7 ave), 3 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 27 yards *Right end: 7 attempts for 15 yards (2.1 ave), 1 TD, 3 first downs, long of 6 yards *QB Scramble: 4 attempts for 22 yards (5.5 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 11 yards

Javonte Williams Rushing Direction *Left end: 4 attempts for 31 yards (7.8 ave), 2 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 15 yards *Left guard: 1 attempt for 2 yards *Right guard: 3 attempts for 25 yards (8.3 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 18 yards *Right tackle: 6 attempts for 58 yards (9.7 ave), 3 first downs, three 10-plus runs, long of 27 yards *Right end: 4 attempts for 3 yards (.8 ave), 1 TD, 2 first downs, long of 5 yards

Michael Carter Rushing Direction *Left end: 7 attempts for 22 yards (3.1 ave), 1 first down, one 10-plus run, long of 13 yards *Left tackle: 1 attempt for 1 yards *Between LG & C: 1 attempt for 9 yards *Between C & RG: 2 attempts for 8 yards (4.0 ave), long of 6 yards *Right guard: 4 attempts for 17 yards (4.3 ave), 1 first down, long of 6 yards *Right end: 2 attempts for 8 yards (4.0 ave), long of 6 yards



Passing

*Howell was 20-for-36 with 374 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 15 first downs, hit once as throwing, 5 drops, and a long of 40 yards. *Howell was sacked four times (for 28 yards), which were charged to: (only 3 charged) Richards, Howell and Walston. *12 QB Hurries allowed: Howell 4; Richards 2; Tucker 2; Montilus 1; McKethan 1; Anderson 1; Carter 1. *Howell dropped back to pass 24 times without being pressured and was 16-for-23 with 288 yards, 2 TDs, an INT, 12 first downs, 1 drop and one scramble. *Howell dropped back to pass 20 times when under pressure and was 4-for-13 with 86 yards, a TD, 3 first downs, 4 drops, was hit once while throwing and 3 scrambles.

Passing Breakdown

*Howell was 3-for-4 with 9 yards and an INT on passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage. *Howell was 6-for-11 with 54 yards on passes thrown between 0-9 yards downfield. *Howell was 5-for-11 with 125 yards on passes thrown between 10-19 yards downfield *Howell was 6-for-9 with 186 yards and 3 TDs on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield.

Receiving