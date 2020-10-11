North Carolina’s offense was clicking on all cylinders Saturday in a 56-45 victory over Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels racked up 656 yards, 31 first downs and averaged 9.9 yards per play. They were 6-for-10 on third downs and Sam Howell averaged 14.3 yards per completed pass.

The No. 8 Tar Heels improved to 3-0 while the No. 19 Hokies dropped to 2-1.

Here is an in-depth look at Carolina’s offensive performance versus Virginia Tech:

Player grades (only those who played at least 10 snaps and grade at 60.0 or higher noted): Javonte Williams 91.9; Michael Carter 88.2; Dazz Newsome 82.1; Marcus McKethan 75.5; Sam Howell 75.3; Joshua Ezeudu 75.0; Jordan Tucker 74.8; Dyami Brown 68.0; Garrett Walston 67.9 and Brian Anderson 65.2.







