With Dawson Garcia now fully on board at North Carolina, announcing last week his decision to transfer from Marquette, we now know what the Tar Heels’ 2021-22 roster will look like.

Gaze down the list of players and it is easy to see Hubert Davis’ first team is deep, has significantly more experience than Roy Williams’ final club did a year ago, and there is a multiplicity to this group that will allow Davis plenty of flexibility with rotations, combinations, and approaches.

A talented team with numerous players possessing interesting upsides, UNC should be much better than a year ago.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a quick summertime look at the roster Davis will field in his inaugural campaign as the leader of the North Carolina Basketball program: