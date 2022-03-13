North Carolina will soon know its opponents, seed, location, and region for the NCAA Tournament, as later Sunday evening the 68-team field will be unveiled.

The Tar Heels removed themselves from the proverbial “bubble” last week after pounding Duke in Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Heels likely secured a spot higher in blowing out Virginia getting to 24 wins in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night in Brooklyn.

So, sitting at 24-9, Carolina will land somewhere in the field, but the range on its seed is from No. 6-10, depending on what bracketology service one most follows. In the end, none of the bracketeers have anything to do with the selection committee, so they are essentially guessing. Though, Joe Lunardi from ESPN and Jerry Palm from CBS Sports, have a history high accuracy when it comes to projecting the field.