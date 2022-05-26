UNC's Start Times, Networks For First 3 Games Revealed

And remember UNC fans: FanBox is now down to the final 100 Tar Heel FanBoxes with the exclusive Caleb Love 8x10 print.

Cleared through compliance, NIL FanBox , or rather Tar Heel FanBox, also gets you in line to have first dibs at high-market UNC memorabilia before it hits the open market. Want to help the Tar Heels? Join NIL FanBox now & use the promo code HEELS22 to save 10%!

For as little as $9.95 a month, passionate UNC fans can now receive authentic, licensed, autographed memorabilia of the Tar Heels delivered right to their door; and in return, players earn money from their name, image and likeness.

This story is brought to you by...

Start times for North Carolina’s first three football games have been announced by the ACC, plus the two possible times for the Tar Heels’ season finale at home versus rival NC State.

UNC will kick off the season August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M at 8:15. The game will air on the ACC Network as the second game of a double header that begins with Duquesne at Florida State at 5 PM.

The following week, which is the opening weekend for most college football teams, the Tar Heels travel to Boone to face Appalachian State for a noon kick. The game will be aired by ESPNU.

A week later, the Tar Heels are in Atlanta to face Georgia State for another noon kickoff. That game will also be televised by ESPNU.

Capping the regular season, Carolina hosts NC State on Nov. 25 at either 1 PM or 3:30, and the game will air on either ABC or ESPN.

The Tar Heels are coming off a season in which they started out ranked in the top 10 but finished with a 6-7 overall record, including 3-5 in the ACC. The Tar Heels defeated then-No. 10 Wake Forest in November, but were blown out by South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

UNC must replace record-setting quarterback Sam Howell, thousand-yard rusher Ty Chandler, and three starters on the offensive line.

FAMU went 9-3 overall last season, including 7-1 in the SWAC.

App State finished last season 10-4 losing to Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference championship game. The Mountaineers also lost to Western Kentucky in the Boca Rotan Bowl. App State defeated UNC in Chapel Hill, 34-31, in 2019.

Georgia State concluded last season with an 8-5 overall record, including 6-2 in the Sun Belt. The Panthers routed Ball State in the Taxcut Camellia Bowl. The Tar Heels defeated GSU, 59-17, last season at Kenan Stadium.

UNC’s other nonconference game this season is Sept. 24 at home versus Notre Dame. The kick time and network have not yet been determined. All start times and networks for Carolina’s other games will be determined 12 days before the scheduled kickoffs.