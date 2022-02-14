North Carolina helped its NCAA Tournament resume by picking up a pair of ACC wins last week, as the Tar Heels continue their quest to get better, find consistency, and build up their portfolio enough for inclusion in the big dance next month.

Carolina won at Clemson and routed Florida State at home this past week. Neither win will push the Heels over the top, but at this point, all UNC needs to do is simply win games, and at 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the ACC, they are positioning themselves for lock status for the tournament if they can land that elusive Quadrant 1 win.