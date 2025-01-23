UNC's Updated Signed Football Class of 2025

(Photo by THI)

North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick and his program added four new freshmen from the class of 2025 to their recruiting class in the recent cycle, three of whom are on campus as early enrollees. They joined six other early enrollees from among the seven players that signed in early December. Below are the bios of each of the new freshmen in addition to the others that have enrolled early and are currently on campus: NOTE: Written Bios are courtesy of UNC Athletics Communications. Bip boxes are from our network.

Bryce Baker QB • 6-3 • 205 Kernersville, N.C. • A four-star prospect from East Forsyth High School • Ranked as the nation's 74th-best player and 11th-best quarterback and the fourth-best player in the state of North Carolina by On3 • Attended the Elite 11 finals and the Manning Passing Academy • Led East Forsyth to a 23-3 record and two conference titles in his final two seasons, completing 439 of 62 passes (70.6 percent) for 6,605 yards and 79 touchdowns during that period • Threw for 3,523 yards and 40 TDs as a senior, completing 228 of 305 passes (74.8 percent) while adding 536 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground • Also competed in basketball and track & field and was a member of the National Honor Society

Austin Alexander DL • 6-3 • 240 Burlington, Ky. • A four-star edge recruit from Cooper High School in Burlington, Ky. • A two-way player ranked No. 298 in the ESPN 300 list of top prospects • Compiled career totals of 245 tackles, 42.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in leading Cooper to the 5A state championship • As a senior in 2024, he tallied 54 tackles and 13.0 sacks in 13 games while also adding 45 receptions for 706 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and 13 touchdowns • As a junior, caught 67 passes for 1,138 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 19.0 sacks on defense • Also played basketball in high school • Is the nephew of longtime former NFL running back Shaun Alexander

Jariel Cobb RB • 5-10 • 185 Reidsville, N.C. • Ran for 3,001 yards and 43 touchdowns in three varsity seasons at Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. • Averaged 9.0 yards per rush in his career • As a senior in 2024, he ran for 1,522 yards (10.7 yards per carry and 152.2 per game) with seven 100-yard games and 23 touchdowns • Ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries and caught passes for 46 yards and a score in a win over T.W. Andrews HS on 11/5/24 • Also added 23 catches for 242 yards and two more scores in 2024 • As a junior, ran for 1,213 yards, 17 touchdowns and five 100-yard games

Terry Nwabuisi-Ezeala DL • 6-2 • 320 Rabun Gap, Ga. • A native of Munich, Germany, who is a graduate of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in Georgia • Helped lead Rabun Gap to a state title as a senior in 2024, tallying 41 tackles with three sacks to nab all-state honors • His prep career totals include 117 tackles, 83 solo hits, 3.2 tackles per game, 5.0 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries and a caused fumble • Recorded 3.0 sacks • Is the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens fullback Chris Ezeala

PREVIOUSLY SIGNED

Devin Ancrum 6-2, 295 / Defensive Line Buford, GA / Mill Creek HS An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect • Was a team captain • Tallied 182 tackles, 12 sacks and 42 TFL during his four-year prep career • Notched 78 tackles, seven sacks and 22 TFL as a senior • Helped Mill Creek to the 7A region championship as a junior • Posted 49 tackles, two sacks and 10 TFL • Was part of the 7A state championship team as a sophomore • Had 52 tackles, three sacks and 10 TFL that season • Also threw the shot put and discus for three years • Finished fifth in the state meet in the shot put as a junior • Earned the Scholar Award as a sophomore • Coached by Josh Lovelady.

Trey Blue 6-6, 330 / Offensive Line Cary, NC / Cary HS An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect • A three-year starter along the offensive line at Cary HS • A team captain and all-conference selection • Invited to play in the Shrine Bowl • Coached by Coleman Tyrance.

Javion Butts 6-1, 175 / Defensive Back Gray, GA / Jones County HS An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect • A four-year letterman in football • Named a team captain • Finished his prep career with 135 tackles, four INTs and 13 passes defended • Tabbed a preseason 4A all-state selection going into his senior season • Posted 37 tackles, two TFL and a forced fumble despite missing the first four games of the season • Notched 51 tackles, two INTs and six passes defended as a junior • Collected 24 tackles, an INT and four passes defended as a sophomore • Added 23 tackles and an INT as a freshman • Coached by Mike Chastain.

Evan Haynes 6-3, 200 / Wide Receiver Milton, GA / Fellowship Christian An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect • A four-year letterman in football who played wide receiver, safety and punter • A first-team all-state and all-region selection • Named a team captain • Caught 85 passes for 1,390 yards and 15 TDs during his four-year prep career • Also tallied 93 tackles, two TFL, four INTs and two forced fumbles • Tallied 28 receptions for 342 yards and four TDs and had two kickoff return TDs as a senior • Tabbed GACA all-state as a junior • Posted 33 receptions for 671 yards and six TDs, while making 52 tackles, a TFL and two INTs • Notched 12 receptions for 247 yards and three TDs, while making 20 tackles with an INT as a sophomore • Also competed in lacrosse and track and field for three seasons and basketball for one • Earned first-team all-state and all-region honors in lacrosse • Was a three-time state qualifier in track and field and was part of the state runner-up 4x800 relay team • Coached by John Thompson.

Demon June 5-11, 215 / Running Back Jacksonville, NC / Jacksonville HS An early enrollee who is a three-star prospect • A four-year letterman at running back • A two-time conference player of the year • Received invites from the East-West All-Star Game and the Shrine Bowl • Finished his four-year career having run for 4,741 yards (8.7 ypc) and 84 TDs, while catching 20 passes for 245 yards and five TDs • Rushed for 1,442 yards (9.7 ypc) and 24 TDs as a senior • Averaged 120.2 yards per game and had five 100-yard games • Totaled 1,206 yards (10.2 ypc) and 21 TDs as a junior • Averaged 109.6 yards per game and had eight 100-yard games • Posted 1,108 yards (7.6 ypc) and 18 TDs as a sophomore • Added 985 yards and 21 TDs as a freshman • Also competed in track and field and basketball • A three-time member of the A/B Honor Roll • Involved in student council and was the class secretary • Coached by Beau Williams.

Kamden Laudenslager 6-3, 225 / Defensive Line Hanover, PA / McDonough School (MD) A three-star prospect who was a four-year letterman in football • Played three seasons at defensive end before being asked to play middle linebacker during his senior season • A two-time all-metro selection • Tabbed All-MIAA and All-Baltimore Sun • Posted 221 tackles, 14 sacks, 39 TFL, an INT, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries during his prep career • Tallied 101 tackles, a sack, seven TFL, an INT, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a senior • Notched 49 tackles, eight sacks, 19 TFL and three fumble recoveries as a junior • Made 59 tackles, to go along with five sacks, 12 TFL, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a sophomore • Added 12 tackles and a TFL as a freshman • Also played lacrosse for two seasons • Coached by Hakeem Sule.