North Carolina cornerback Patrice Rene met with the media Wednesday afternoon for a virtual Q&A session to discuss how he’s doing coming off of an ACL injury last season, his efforts in trying to get into the United States from Canada during the current shutdown and his uncle, who recently passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

A senior, Rene was one of the Tar Heels’ starters are corner last season before suffering his injury against Miami in the second game of the campaign.

The entire presser is posted above.

Here are some bullet points about what Rene spoke about:

*He is on schedule to return to full activity in June even though he faced some obstacles trying to properly rehab back home in Quebec, Canada.

*Rene is back on campus now after getting some help convincing the U.S. embassy to allow his return into the States so he could rehab and be at the house he had been renting when the pandemic forced nationwide shutdowns. He returned home and once he realized it may be quite some more time before non-essential travel was allowed, Rene and UNC Coach Mack Brown agreed they should try and get him back to North Carolina.

*Rene discussed what he experienced last season not being able to play and how he’s gone about coming back from the injury.

*He also discussed the deep cornerback group on the Tar Heels’ roster including transfers Bryce Watts and Kyler McMichael, both of whom drew considerable praise from Rene.

*In addition, Rene spoke about UNC cornerbacks coach Dre’ Bly, their relationship and Bly as a coach.











