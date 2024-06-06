North Carolina will host its largest group of official visits this weekend, as 11 class of 2025 prospects will be in Chapel Hill.

Seven of them are already committed, and while locking them down even more is critical, it’s the other four players on OVs that could add significantly to the class. Three in particular, as they are highly touted 4-stars, with one committed to one of the top programs in the nation.

The tactic by UNC is interesting in that two of the four visitors not committed to the Tar Heels are wide receivers, so it just so happens to be 4-star quarterback commit Bryce Baker’s OV this weekend. And, by having seven kids on hand that have already pledged for Mack Brown’s program, they can sell it hard to Malik Clark, London Merritt, Onis Konanbanny, and Evan Haynes.

Here is a look at this weekend official visitor list, beginning with the four players not committed to Carolina. Below this report are bios of all 11 players:

Malik Clark: 4-star wide receiver from Rock Hill, SC. Final five schools are UNC, Auburn, Florida State, NC State, and South Carolina. He is the No. 4 prospect in the state of South Carolina.

Onis Konanbanny: 4-star safety from Columbia, SC, who took an official visit to Florida State last week, next week is at Penn State, and the week after is at Tennessee. He has also been offered by Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State among many others.

London Merritt: 4-star strongside defensive end from College Park, GA. He previously attended Woodward Academy, but is now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Merritt committed to Ohio State on March 29, but chose to keep his UNC official visit.

Evan Haynes: 3-star wide receiver from Roswell, GA, has spent some time at Georgia Tech and has an official visit with Kansas slated for next week. Among his other offers are Miami, Duke, and Colorado.





UNC Commits

Marshall Pritchard, Bryce Baker, Logan Farrell, Austin Alexander, Trey Blue, Alex Payne, Anthony Kruah.

