{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 18:09:05 -0600') }}
football
Edit
UNC Snap Counts Through Regular Season
Deana King
•
TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).
Here are the snap counts for the North Carolina offensive and defensive players through twelve games of the 2019 season. The data comes from Pro Football Focus (PFF).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news