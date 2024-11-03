Advertisement

Published Nov 3, 2024
UNC Snap Counts Versus Florida State
Bryant Baucom  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

North Carolina earned its second consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Florida State, 35-11, in Tallahassee.

Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive UNC players from the win.

The Tar Heels enters a bye week before playing host to Wake Forest.

