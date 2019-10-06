News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-06 14:45:54 -0500') }} football Edit

UNC Snap Counts Versus Georgia Tech

Dazz Newsome scores the first Tar Heel touchdown of the day against Georgia Tech.
Dazz Newsome scores the first Tar Heel touchdown of the day against Georgia Tech. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
@NCPreps
TarHeelIllustrated.com
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive North Carolina players from Saturday's 38-22 win over Georgia Tech.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}