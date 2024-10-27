UNC Snap Counts Versus Virginia

in other news
Inside The Game: UNC's 27-Point Victory at Virginia
*UNC was without tight end Bryson Nesbit, who is out indefinitely, but also we learned right before kickoff
3 Things From UNC's 41-14 Rout At Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Jacob and AJ break down Carolina's 41-14 rout over UVA on our latest 3 Things podcast.
Mack Brown Discusses Carolina's 41-14 Win at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media Saturday afternoon following his
How It Happened: Tar Heels 41, Virginia 14
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – For the first time in six weeks, North Carolina tasted victory on the football field Saturday.
in other news
Inside The Game: UNC's 27-Point Victory at Virginia
*UNC was without tight end Bryson Nesbit, who is out indefinitely, but also we learned right before kickoff
3 Things From UNC's 41-14 Rout At Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Jacob and AJ break down Carolina's 41-14 rout over UVA on our latest 3 Things podcast.
************************************
After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using our code: thi
************************************
North Carolina earned its first win in ACC play on Saturday, downing Virginia, 41-14, in Charlottesville.
Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive UNC players from the win.
The Tar Heels hit the road once again next week, taking on Florida State in Tallahassee.
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- RB
- DT
- OT
- S
- WDE
- OG