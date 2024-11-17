UNC Snap Counts Versus Wake Forest

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using our code: thi

North Carolina earned its third consecutive win in ACC play on Saturday, defeating Wake Forest, 31-24, to secure bowl eligibility.

Here are the snap counts for offensive and defensive UNC players from the win.

The Tar Heels travel to Boston College next week to conclude the road portion of their schedule.