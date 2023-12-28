Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

UNC Snap Counts Versus West Virginia

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

North Carolina closed out its 2023 football season with a 30-10 loss to West Virginia on Wednesday night in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Tar Heels conclude their season with an 8-5 record. They finished seventh in the ACC with a 4-4 mark.

Here are the snap counts for UNC's offensive and defensive players from the loss to the Mountaineers.

NOTE: Numbers Courtesy of PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (PFF.COM)

Advertisement

OFFENSIVE SNAP COUNTS VS West Virginia

QUARTERBACK
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS PASS PASS BLOCK RUN RUN BLOCK

HARRELL

72

42

0

6

24
RUNNING BACK
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS PASS PASS BLOCK RUN RUN BLOCK

HAMPTON

54

24

4

20

6

BROOKS

18

10

4

3

1
WIDE RECEIVER
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS PASS PASS BLOCK RUN RUN BLOCK

JJ.JONES

70

40

0

0

30

BLACKWELL

67

38

0

0

29

MCCOLLUM

59

38

0

0

21

HAMILTON

30

23

0

0

7

BILLUPS

9

7

0

0

2

CULLIVER

4

3

0

1

0
TIGHT END
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS PASS PASS BLOCK RUN RUN BLOCK

MAY

40

14

4

0

22
OFFENSIVE LINE
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS PASS PASS BLOCK RUN RUN BLOCK

MONTILUS

72

0

42

0

30

POUNDS

72

0

42

0

30

ROLLAND

72

0

42

0

30

LAMPKIN

70

0

40

0

30

BARNES

61

0

34

0

27

CARROLL

13

0

10

0

3

ADORNO

9

0

1

0

8

DEFENSIVE SNAP COUNTS VS West Virginia

DEFENSIVE LINE
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS RUN DEFENSE PASS RUSH COVERAGE

MURPHY

38

18

20

0

HESTER

36

16

20

0

EVANS

36

13

23

0

RITZIE

25

17

8

0

FOX

20

11

9

0

ATKINSON

7

3

4

0

SHAW

6

3

3

0
JACK
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS RUN DEFENSE PASS RUSH COVERAGE

RUCKER

58

27

30

1

GAINER

16

11

4

1
LINEBACKER
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS RUN DEFENSE PASS RUSH COVERAGE

ECHOLS

58

27

7

24

CAMPBELL

58

27

9

22
DEFENSIVE BACK
PLAYER TOTAL SNAPS RUN DEFENSE PASS RUSH COVERAGE

M.ALLEN

58

27

0

31

CHATMAN

58

27

0

31

LANE

48

20

0

28

CHAPMAN

47

20

4

23

COST

45

16

1

28

BIGGERS

24

14

0

10

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Discuss this and UNC Football with other Tar Heels fans

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement