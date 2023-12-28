UNC Snap Counts Versus West Virginia
North Carolina closed out its 2023 football season with a 30-10 loss to West Virginia on Wednesday night in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
The Tar Heels conclude their season with an 8-5 record. They finished seventh in the ACC with a 4-4 mark.
Here are the snap counts for UNC's offensive and defensive players from the loss to the Mountaineers.
OFFENSIVE SNAP COUNTS VS West Virginia
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|PASS
|PASS BLOCK
|RUN
|RUN BLOCK
|
HARRELL
|
72
|
42
|
0
|
6
|
24
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|PASS
|PASS BLOCK
|RUN
|RUN BLOCK
|
HAMPTON
|
54
|
24
|
4
|
20
|
6
|
BROOKS
|
18
|
10
|
4
|
3
|
1
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|PASS
|PASS BLOCK
|RUN
|RUN BLOCK
|
JJ.JONES
|
70
|
40
|
0
|
0
|
30
|
BLACKWELL
|
67
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
29
|
MCCOLLUM
|
59
|
38
|
0
|
0
|
21
|
HAMILTON
|
30
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
BILLUPS
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
CULLIVER
|
4
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|PASS
|PASS BLOCK
|RUN
|RUN BLOCK
|
MAY
|
40
|
14
|
4
|
0
|
22
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|PASS
|PASS BLOCK
|RUN
|RUN BLOCK
|
MONTILUS
|
72
|
0
|
42
|
0
|
30
|
POUNDS
|
72
|
0
|
42
|
0
|
30
|
ROLLAND
|
72
|
0
|
42
|
0
|
30
|
LAMPKIN
|
70
|
0
|
40
|
0
|
30
|
BARNES
|
61
|
0
|
34
|
0
|
27
|
CARROLL
|
13
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
ADORNO
|
9
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
DEFENSIVE SNAP COUNTS VS West Virginia
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|RUN DEFENSE
|PASS RUSH
|COVERAGE
|
MURPHY
|
38
|
18
|
20
|
0
|
HESTER
|
36
|
16
|
20
|
0
|
EVANS
|
36
|
13
|
23
|
0
|
RITZIE
|
25
|
17
|
8
|
0
|
FOX
|
20
|
11
|
9
|
0
|
ATKINSON
|
7
|
3
|
4
|
0
|
SHAW
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
0
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|RUN DEFENSE
|PASS RUSH
|COVERAGE
|
RUCKER
|
58
|
27
|
30
|
1
|
GAINER
|
16
|
11
|
4
|
1
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|RUN DEFENSE
|PASS RUSH
|COVERAGE
|
ECHOLS
|
58
|
27
|
7
|
24
|
CAMPBELL
|
58
|
27
|
9
|
22
|PLAYER
|TOTAL SNAPS
|RUN DEFENSE
|PASS RUSH
|COVERAGE
|
M.ALLEN
|
58
|
27
|
0
|
31
|
CHATMAN
|
58
|
27
|
0
|
31
|
LANE
|
48
|
20
|
0
|
28
|
CHAPMAN
|
47
|
20
|
4
|
23
|
COST
|
45
|
16
|
1
|
28
|
BIGGERS
|
24
|
14
|
0
|
10
