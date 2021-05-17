UNC-South Carolina Agree To Play In 2028 & 2029

CHAPEL HILL – The Carolina football program has inked a home-and-home series with South Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. The 2028 game will be played in Columbia, S.C. on Sept. 2, while the 2029 game will be held in Chapel Hill on Sept. 1. The two programs are also scheduled to open the 2023 season in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

The Tar Heels currently hold a 35-19-4 edge on the Gamecocks in a series that started in 1903. The most recent meeting opened the second tenure of head coach Mack Brown at North Carolina with the Tar Heels winning 24-20 in Charlotte.

There is still time to renew your season tickets or place $150 new season ticket deposits for the 2021 season.




