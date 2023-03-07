CHAPEL HILL – Practice number two for North Carolina this spring took place Tuesday morning, and it was open to the media, so THI was on hand to capture an assortment of photos, videos, observations, and for post-practice interviews.

In this report, we will focus on notes gathered watching the two-hour session. UNC began practice Sunday morning, and it will conclude on April 15 with a spring game/and or football celebration of some kind. That has not yet been announced.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 9-5 season in which they lost their last four games, but did win the ACC Coastal Division, and had a chance late to beat Oregon in the Holiday Bowl.

Here are some notes and observations from the Tar Heels’ practice: