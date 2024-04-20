CHAPEL HILL – Spring practice has concluded for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels held their annual game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday before approximately 5,000 fans.

No score was kept, as after some warmups and 11-on-11 in thud, the Heels played full contact aside from hitting the quarterbacks.

Below is our report from the game, including blue and white team offense and defense, all scores, and a few other observations.

In addition to the players we’ve reported multiple times that were out all spring, out today were

LB Ashton Woods, Rush Jaybron Harvey, and WR Chris Culliver.