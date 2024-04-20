UNC Spring Game Report & Observations
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAPEL HILL – Spring practice has concluded for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels held their annual game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday before approximately 5,000 fans.
No score was kept, as after some warmups and 11-on-11 in thud, the Heels played full contact aside from hitting the quarterbacks.
Below is our report from the game, including blue and white team offense and defense, all scores, and a few other observations.
In addition to the players we’ve reported multiple times that were out all spring, out today were
LB Ashton Woods, Rush Jaybron Harvey, and WR Chris Culliver.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news