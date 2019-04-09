CHAPEL HILL – A rash of injuries essentially derailed North Carolina’s football season in 2017 and returned again last fall, significantly impacting the tar Heels yet again, and Mack Brown wants to know why. Brown wasn’t Carolina’s coach at the time, as he replaced Larry Fedora late last November, but it’s now his program and the new UNC staff has conducted spring practice with several of those players unavailable as they continue to mend injuries that occurred at some points during last season’s 2-9 campaign. The numbers are astounding, and two seasons ago were at or near record levels. UNC lost 19 players for the season with injuries in 2017, with most of the players knocked out for the season before October even arrived. Ten other players missed whole games. UNC was not mandated by the ACC to post an injury report before league games last season, so by THI’s calculations, 13 starters and 15 other players missed entire games with some key players such as Aaron Crawford, Brandon Fritts, K.J. Sails, Myles Wolfolk, Chazz Surratt, Allen Cater and Antoine Greene all lost for the season at some point during the campaign. So, Brown wants some answers.

Cade Fortin went down in just the second game he played last season. Jenna Miller, THI

“We’re really studying why they’ve had so many injuries the last two years and we’re looking at it hard,” he said, following Tuesday’s practice. “We’re going back through every injury trying to pull up the film of what happened for that injury and looking at why it happened, how quickly they got back on the field. “So, we’re looking at all those injuries because we’ve got to get more depth, but we cannot continue to have that many injuries.” Brown says the current team has been without five prospective starters on defense this spring, including Myles Dorn, Jason Strowbridge and Cater, who started a few games last season. The staff wants to go two deep on defense in every game to keep players fresh, which not only enhances performance but keeps guys healthy. “I do know that when you get more depth and guys aren’t playing as much and they’re fresh when they’re in the game you’re less likely to be injured. I do know that,” Brown said.

The Pitt game Sails' last full one before an injury ended his season. Jenna Miller, THI